SBI's 10 ATM safety mantras: Follow these tips to prevent debit card fraud

India's largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has shared 10 ATM mantras with its customers on Twitter to prevent debit card fraud. SBI has been giving tips to its customers on how to stay safe while banking.

To avoid any debit card fraud, SBI advises its customers to do ATM transactions in complete privacy.



Your ATM CARD & PIN are important. Here are some tips to keep your money - safe & secured. For information, please visit - https://t.co/GY67vPYZL2pic.twitter.com/8ZlHdPDFTN

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 10, 2020

SBI tweeted "Your ATM CARD & PIN are important. Here are some tips to keep your money - safe & secured,".

Here are SBI's 10 tips on safe banking at ATMs

1) Use your hand to cover the keypad while using an ATM card at the ATM or POS machine.

2) Never share your PIN/Card details.

3) Never write the PIN on your card.

4) Do not respond to text messages, emails or calls asking for your card details or PIN.

5) Do not use number from your birthday, phone or account number as your PIN

6) Dispose or safely put away your transaction receipt.

7)Look for spy cameras before you start your transaction

8) Beware of keypad manipulation, heat mapping while using the ATM or POS machine.

9) Protect yourself from someone stealing your PIN behind your shoulder

10) Make sure to sign up for transaction alerts.

To transact at SBI ATMs safely, the bank has an OTP-based cash withdrawal system. With the help of one-time password (OTP), this new facility allows ATM cardholders to withdraw cash.

This new facility was introduced on 1 January, 2020.