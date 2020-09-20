SBI UPI under upgrade, bank urges customers to use SBI Yono, net banking

State Bank of India (SBI) on September 20 informed its customers that it is upgrading its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform for better customer experience and urged customers to use SBI Yono, Yono Lite and net banking instead for the day in case they face trouble with UPI.

BHIM SBI Pay is a UPI app which allows users to use several banking features from bill payment to money transfer.

SBI posted its announcement on Twitter, "We request our customers to use YONO SBI, YONO Lite and Net Banking to avoid being inconvenienced."

"As SBI is upgrading its UPI platform for better customer experience, there may be intermittent issues today while this exercise is in progress. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us. You may also use our alternate digital channels like Yono, Yono Lite or Net Banking which are not impacted by this upgrade," read the announcement posted by the country's top lender.

As reported by the Mint, SBI customers have encountered UPI server issues for the past few months.