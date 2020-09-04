SBI tweets safety tips to curb online cheating, cyber-crime

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has tweeted some tips to stay safe with the rise in online transactions. Online banking cheating has also surged.

SBI's official Twitter handle shared a short video clip in which the bank has warned that the financial service sector has always been a target for cybercrime.

In a video clip, the bank has shown contexts that may possibly lead to online banking frauds.

- Fraudsters have found innovative ways to scam people in this COVID-19 situation.

- Some pose as an official from organisations such as government agencies, charitable trusts, relie and so onf fund foundations and so on.

- They also request you to share your bank details to donate money for COVID-19 treatment.

- They even try to attack you via SMS, WhatsApp, Email and other social media platforms.

The bank further said that in these scenarios it has become difficult to recognise a fraudster and a genuine entity.

"Use your power of knowledge to recognize fraudsters who are always on the prowl looking for some loophole in your security system," SBI tweeted.



A) Never share your personal details with anyone, especially an unknown person.

B) Change your account passwords constantly...all of them.

C) Never share your INB details with anyone over phone, email or SMS.

D) Never click on suspicious links.

E) Always rely on authorised SBI website for any bank related information.

F) Report fraudsters to the local police authorities or nearest SBI branch.



State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new feature for customers' safety. Taking into consideration the rising incidents of ATM-related frauds. SBI will alert you by sending an SMS If you go to the ATM and want to check your balance or mini statement.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this facility will ensure curbing the ATM frauds which has been on a rise. The bank has alerted its customers to be cautious and not to ignore SMS alerts regarding balance enquiry or mini-statement when the request is not initiated by them.

SBI said in a tweet, "Now every time we receive a request for Balance Enquiry or Mini Statement via ATMs, we will alert our customers by sending an SMS so that they can immediately block their Debit Card if the transaction is not initiated by them".

SBI has asked its customers to be alert and immediately notify the bank in case balance, mini statement requests were not made by them. "It could be a scammer's attempt to check your bank account for the money. Immediately notify and request your bank to freeze your card," SBI said.