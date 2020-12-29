MARKET NEWS

SBI to conduct mega property e-auction across India on December 30: All you need to know

The bank aims to auction mortgaged properties of defaulters in order to recover the dues of the bank.

Moneycontrol News
Source: Twitter/@TheOfficialSBI

The country's top lender State Bank of India on December 29 has notified a mega property e-auction to be conducted tomorrow i.e. December 30. The e-auction will put up mortgage on residential and commercial properties.

The bank aims to auction mortgaged properties of defaulters in order to recover the dues of the bank. The bank has put up advertisements in leading newspapers and on the bank's social media handles.

On its Twitter post, the bank wrote, "Planning to buy a new property? We've got good news for you. Register for SBI Mega E-Auction."

"We at SBI are very transparent when putting immovable properties, mortgaged with the Bank / attached by Court order to auction, by furnishing all the relevant details that can make it an attractive proposition for bidders to participate in the auctions," the bank said in a statement.

"We also incorporate all relevant details and state whether the same is freehold or leasehold, give its measurement, location etc., including other relevant details in the public notices issued for auctioning," it added.

Here are the requirements for participating in the e-auction

  • EMD for the particular property as mentioned in the e-Auction notice.

  • KYC Documents - to be submitted to the concerned Branch.

  • Valid Digital Signature -Bidders may approach e-auctioneers or any other authorised agency to obtain digital signature.

  • Login Id and Password– Will be sent to the email id of the bidders by e-auctioneers after the deposit of EMD and submission of KYC documents to the concerned branch

  • Bidders to login and bid during the auction hours on the date of e-Auction as per auction rules.


Here are the important links for the bidders to go ahead for the information regarding bidding and properties:
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #personal finance #Real Estate #State Bank of India
first published: Dec 29, 2020 01:47 pm

