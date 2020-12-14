PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

SBI special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens extended till March 31

SBI had introduced the special fixed deposit scheme to offer a better interest rate to senior citizens on FDs of certain tenor.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 11:25 AM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has extended its special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens 'SBI Wecare' till March 31, 2021. This is the second time this scheme has been extended. 

In May 2020, SBI had announced this fixed deposit scheme 'SBI Wecare' for senior citizens, which was initially till September. In this current coronavirus pandemic scenario, this scheme was launched to provide higher interest rates to senior citizens.

The scheme which was due to end on December 31, has been extended till March 31, 2021.

SBI Wecare was launched in the retail term deposit segment wherein an additional premium of 30 bps was to be to Senior Citizens on their retail TD for five years and above tenor only.

Here are the latest interest rates of SBI's fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens 'SBI Wecare':

Close

Related stories

As compared to the general public, SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens will fetch 80 basis points (bps) interest rate. Currently, SBI offers 5.40 percent interest rate on five years FD for the general public and for senior citizens the bank offers 6.20 percent under the special FD scheme 'SBI Wecare'.

In case of premature withdrawal of such deposits, this additional interest i.e. 30 bps under the special scheme for senior citizens will not be payable. Your fixed deposit investment will fetch only 5.9 percent i.e. 50 bps above the general customers if you opt for premature withdrawal of a FD under the scheme.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #India #personal finance
first published: Dec 14, 2020 11:25 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.