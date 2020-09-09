SBI savings bank account for minors: All you need to know

Known as ‘Pehla Kadam’ and ‘Pehli Udaan’ saving bank accounts for minors with internet banking and mobile banking facility, India’s largest public lender State Bank of India (SBI) is offering this scheme for minors.

To enthuse the importance of saving money and also get them acquainted with the “buying power of money”. The SBI says on its website that the two savings bank accounts are being offered for minors.

An option of setting up one Standing Instruction for Recurring Deposit, free of charge is also available with these accounts.

Here are the features of SBI savings bank account for minors:

-No Monthly Average Balance (MAB) required

-Maximum Balance Rs 10 lakh

-Cheque book facility is available with both types of accounts. The mobile number of the account holder is recorded. Specially designed personalised cheque books with 10 cheque leaves are issued. In the former case it will be issued to the Guardian in the name of minor. In the latter, it will be issued if the minor can sign uniformly.

-Photo ATM-cum-Debit Card facility is available. For Pehla Kadam, withdrawal/POS limit is Rs 5,000. Cards will be issued in the name of the minor and Guardian.

-For Pehli Udaan, withdrawal/POS limit of Rs 5,000 and card is issued in the name of the minor.

-Mobile banking with viewing rights and limited transaction rights like bill payment, Top ups. Per day transaction limit of Rs 2,000.

-Auto sweep facility with a minimum threshold of Rs 20,000. Sweep in multiples of Rs 1,000 with a minimum of Rs. 10,000.

-Over Draft for Parents/Guardians

-PehlaKadam : Overdraft against Fixed deposits for parent/guardian subject to fulfilling other terms and conditions.

: No overdraft facility under this product