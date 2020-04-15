App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI savings account interest rate revised to 2.75% effective today

The revised rate will be the lowest-ever offered by the bank

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) had recently announced a 25-basis-points cut in its savings account interest rate to 2.75 percent from 3 percent. The revised rates, the lowest-ever rates offered by SBI, will be applicable starting today i.e. April 15.

The bank had last cut rates on March 11 when it brought the savings interest rate down to 3 percent for all customers from 3.25 percent on balances of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The decision to cut rates followed the Reserve Bank of India's 75 basis points repo rate cut as part of its coronavirus rescue package.

SBI had also cut the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) across all tenors by 35 basis points making home and other retail loans cheaper.  The one-year MCLR is now at 7.40 percent, down from 7.75 percent, effective April 10.

Earlier, in March, SBI had waived off the need to maintain an average monthly balance (AMB) for all the 44.51 crore savings accounts that are held with them and cancelled SMS charges too.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 01:36 pm

tags #savings deposit interest rate #State Bank of India (SBI)

