SBI revises ATM cash withdrawal, cheque book charges for BSBD account holders, check details

The new service charges will come into effect from July 1, 2021, SBI mentioned on its website

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has revised service charges for Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account holders that will come into effect from July 1.

"The new charges would apply to ATM withdrawals, cheque book, transfer and other non-financial transactions," the bank said on its website.

What is an SBI BSBD account?

An SBI BSBD account, known as zero-balance savings account, aims to encourage economically weaker sections of society to start saving without the burden of charges or fees. The bank offers the same interest rate to these accounts as it does for regular savings accounts.

Cash withdrawal at SBI ATMs

Charges will be levied after four free cash withdrawals (including at ATM and branch) in a month. Subsequently, a Rs 15 plus GST will be charged at all SBI and non-SBI ATMs.

Cash withdrawal at SBI branches

After four free cash withdrawals, the bank will recover charges at Rs 15 plus GST per cash withdrawal at the branch or ATM.

Non-financial transactions

No charges on non-financial transactions by BSBD account holders at SBI and non-SBI bank branches.

Cheque book charges

-SBI would provide 10 cheque leaves free in a financial year to BSBD account holders.

-10-leaf cheque book at Rs 40 plus GST

-25-leaf cheque book at Rs 75 plus GST

-Emergency cheque book: Rs 50 plus GST for 10 leaves or part thereof.

-Senior citizens are exempted from the new service charge on cheque book.

Transfer transactions

For BSBD account holders, transfer transactions will also be free at branch and alternate channels.