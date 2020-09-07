172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|sbi-magnum-childrens-benefit-fund-investment-plan-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-new-offering-5808381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Magnum Children’s Benefit Fund Investment Plan: All you need to know about the new offering

The new fund offering opens on September 8 and will close on September 22.

Moneycontrol News

SBI Mutual Fund on September 7 launched 'SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund - Investment Plan', an open-ended fund to enable parents to invest for their children's future.

The SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund, of which the new offering is a part, currently has the debt-oriented savings plan. The new investment plan will predominantly invest in equity and equity-related instruments, including equity exchanged-traded funds (ETFs), with a minimum of 65 percent and up to 100 percent; debt, including debt ETFs and money market instruments, up to a maximum of 35 percent; up to 10 percent in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trust (InvITs); and up to 20 percent in gold ETFs.

The new plan, according to the fund house, will be ideal for a child aged 1-14 years, thereby allowing long-term capital appreciation. The plan also has a lock-in period of five years or till the child turns 18, whichever is earlier.

Close

The new fund offering opens on September 8 and will close on September 22.

SBI Mutual Fund MD and CEO Vinay Tonse said the investment plan investment option for parents, given its construct of being well diversified across asset classes: equity, debt or gold.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 05:16 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #investing #Mutual Funds

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.