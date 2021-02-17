SBI launches Xpress Credit Personal Loan; here's how to apply, eligibility and other features

The State Bank of India has launched an Xpress Credit Personal Loan facility for instant loan with quick approval. Customers holding a salary account with SBI and a minimum monthly income of Rs 15,000 is eligible to apply for Xpress Credit personal loan.

The interest rate on this SBI loan is 9.60 percent.

"Whether it’s a wedding or a vacation, unplanned emergency or planned purchase, SBI customers can get quick approval and instant disbursal with minimal documentation through SBI’s Xpress Credit Personal Loan," the bank mentioned on its website.