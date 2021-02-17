MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

SBI launches Xpress Credit Personal Loan; here's how to apply, eligibility and other features

Customers holding a salary account with SBI and a minimum monthly income of Rs 15,000 is eligible to apply for Xpress Credit personal loan. The interest rate on this SBI loan is 9.60 percent.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The State Bank of India has launched an Xpress Credit Personal Loan facility for instant loan with quick approval. Customers holding a salary account with SBI and a minimum monthly income of Rs 15,000 is eligible to apply for Xpress Credit personal loan.

The interest rate on this SBI loan is 9.60 percent.

"Whether it’s a wedding or a vacation, unplanned emergency or planned purchase, SBI customers can get quick approval and instant disbursal with minimal documentation through SBI’s Xpress Credit Personal Loan," the bank mentioned on its website.


Close

Related stories

To avail this facility, customers need to give a missed call or send a message from their smartphone.

SBI also tweeted saying: “All it takes is an SMS, to begin with your personal loan process. SMS <PERSONAL> on 7208933145.”


In another tweet, it wrote, "Personal loans made convenient! Give a missed call on 7208933142 and get a call back from us."

Here's who can apply:


  • Individuals with Salary Account with SBI.

  • Minimum monthly income Rs 15,000/.

  • EMI/NMI Ratio less than 50 percent.

  • Employees working with: Central/ state/ quasi government, Central PSUS and profit making state PSUS, Educational institutions of national repute, Select corporates with or without relationship with the bank.

  • Term Loans Amount: Minimum Loan Amount – Rs. 25,000, Maximum Loan Amount – Rs. 20 lakhs / 24 times NMI

  • Overdraft Loans Amount: Minimum Loan Amount – 5 lakhs, Maximum Loan Amount – Rs. 20 lakhs / 24 times NMI, Second Loan is eligible any time after disbursement of first loan, subject to the overall EMI/NMI ratio of 50 percent. Second Loan is eligible only on regular EMI repayments of the first loan.

Features of the SBI’s Xpress Credit Personal Loan:


  • Loan up to 20 lakhs.

  • Low interest rates.

  • Interest on daily reducing balance.

  • Low processing charges.

  • Minimal documentation

  • Zero hidden costs.

  • Provision for second Loan

  • No security, no guarantor.

Terms and Conditions


  • Penal Interest @2 percent p/m would be charged over and above the applicable interest rate on overdue amount for the period of default.

  • Prepayment charges of 3 percent on prepaid amount. No prepayment/ foreclosure charges if account is closed from the proceeds of a new loan account under same scheme.

  • Minimum repayment period is of six months and maximum repayment period is of six years or remaining period of service (whichever is lower).

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #personal finance #State Bank of India
first published: Feb 17, 2021 01:31 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.