SBI special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens 'SBI WeCare' extended for third time till June 30

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has extended SBI FD for senior citizens called 'SBI WeCare' for the third time till June 30. SBI had introduced the SBI special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens in May 2020 and the scheme was to be open until September.

However, SBI later extended the senior citizens' term deposit scheme till December-end before extending it further till March 31, 2021.

SBI FD for senior citizens was launched to provide a higher interest rate to senior citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic. The SBI Wecare special FD scheme for senior citizens will now be available until June 30.

SBI said: "A special SBI Wecare Deposit for Senior Citizens introduced in the Retail TD segment wherein an additional premium of 30 bps (over & above the existing 50 bps) will be paid to Senior Citizen’s on their retail TD for '5 Years and above' tenor only. "SBI Wecare" deposit scheme stands extended till June 30, 2021".

SBI FD rates for senior citizens special fixed deposit scheme

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens will fetch 80 basis points (bps) interest rate above the rate applicable to the general public. At present, SBI gives a 5.4 percent interest rate on five years FD for the general public. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.20 percent.

SBI FD rates for the general public

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9 percent to 5.4 percent to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. SBI had last revised its FD rates on January 8, 2021.