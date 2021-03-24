English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

SBI special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens 'SBI WeCare' extended for third time till June 30

SBI FD for senior citizens: SBI in May 2020 had announced 'Senior Citizens' Term Deposit scheme for senior citizens', which was initially extended till September. Then, the scheme was further extended till December-end and then it was again extended till March 31 2021.

Moneycontrol News
March 24, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has extended SBI FD for senior citizens called 'SBI WeCare' for the third time till June 30. SBI had introduced the SBI special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens in May 2020 and the scheme was to be open until September.

However, SBI later extended the senior citizens' term deposit scheme till December-end before extending it further till March 31, 2021.

SBI FD for senior citizens was launched to provide a higher interest rate to senior citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic. The SBI Wecare special FD scheme for senior citizens will now be available until June 30.

SBI said: "A special SBI Wecare Deposit for Senior Citizens introduced in the Retail TD segment wherein an additional premium of 30 bps (over & above the existing 50 bps) will be paid to Senior Citizen’s on their retail TD for '5 Years and above' tenor only. "SBI Wecare" deposit scheme stands extended till June 30, 2021".

SBI FD rates for senior citizens special fixed deposit scheme

Close

Related stories

SBI special FD scheme for senior citizens will fetch 80 basis points (bps) interest rate above the rate applicable to the general public. At present, SBI gives a 5.4 percent interest rate on five years FD for the general public. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under the special FD scheme, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.20 percent.

SBI FD rates for the general public

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9 percent to 5.4 percent to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. SBI had last revised its FD rates on January 8, 2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #personal finance #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: Mar 24, 2021 10:18 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.