SBI Dividend Yield Fund NFO opens: Should you invest?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Feb 21, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

The country’s largest MF has launched its maiden equity offering in CY2023 – the SBI Dividend Yield Fund. The NFO, which opened on February 20, closes on March 6. The objective is to build a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying stocks.

SBI Dividend Yield Fund NFO

After launching four debt schemes in a row, SBI Mutual Fund, the largest fund house in the country, has unveiled its maiden equity offering for CY2023, the SBI Dividend Yield Fund (SDF). The new fund offer (NFO) opened on February 20, 2023.

What is on offer?

SDF’s objective is to build a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying stocks. The scheme is managed by Rohit Shimpi and the performance of the scheme is benchmarked against the Nifty 500 TRI. The fund manager has to invest a minimum 65 percent of the money in dividend-paying companies. The scheme plans to build the portfolio in such a manner that the overall dividend yield of the portfolio is at least 50 percent more than that offered by Nifty50.

What works?