SBI cautions customers of fake bank loan offers

State Bank of India (SBI) on April 20 has warned its customers against fake loans offered by SBI Loan Finance Ltd. and other such entities. The bank further stated that these companies are giving fake loan offers in order to scam them.

"BEWARE SBI CUSTOMERS! If you are contacted by SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities then be informed that these are not associated with SBI. They are giving fake loan offers in order to scam our customers," the bank said in a tweet.

SBI also posted a statement which read, "It has come to out notice that certain unknown persons are attempting to defraud the general public by offering loans from non-existing entities in the name and style of SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities."

The bank has cautioned that it is not associated in any way with SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities, and the persons offering loans are not authorised to do so.

The bank specially cautioned its customers to not remit any processing /registration fees to the mentioned company.

SBI concluded the statement by saying that customers who are in need of loans should approach the nearest bank branches and not encourage market intermediary.