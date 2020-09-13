SBI Card to enrol 'delinquent' customers in restructuring plans: MD

SBI Cards and Payment Processes is in the process of enrolling "delinquent" customers, who did not repay after the end of the moratorium, in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restructuring scheme or its own repayment plan to provide them more time for repayments, a top company official said.

According to a PTI report, due to the moratorium, a number of customers had not been paying for the first three months and the company treated them as standard accounts, which was the same in line with the rest of the industry.

After the first moratorium ended, SBI Card made it a customer-led enrolment in the second moratorium. However, a lot of customers did not enrol despite this, SBI Card Managing Director & CEO Ashwini Kumar Tewari said.

"Therefore, we had a large chunk of customers who came out of the moratorium. A lot of them paid up but many of them did not pay also." Tewari said, adding that these payers fell into the category of delinquent customers.

"So with these delinquent customers, we are now working to enrol them either into the RBI restructuring scheme or our own repayment plans so that they get more time and better interest rate to pay their dues," said Tewari on September 12.

Earlier, while addressing hopes of an interest fee waiver from the SC, Tewari said “lots of customers are not convinced” but would be better off opting for the scheme to preserve their credit history.

The company has seen transactions rise to 80 percent of pre-COVID levels recently – mostly led by online spending, which is up 105 percent of pre-pandemic levels, the reports suggested.

In Q1 they had Rs 7,083 crore under moratorium which has now come down to Rs 1,500 crore, partly due to the fact that a large chunk repaid Tewari said, adding that while a large chunk of delinquent customers have not yet turned to NPA they are trying to ask them unavail the easy pay option.

