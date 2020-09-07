SBI ATM card gets new safety feature: You can now block your debit card via SMS quickly

You can now block transactions on your State Bank of India (SBI) debit card via SMS to ensure that no fraud or illegal transactions occur in case it is lost or misplaced.

Other ways to block debit cards are through customer care call, net banking, and the SBI Quick app -- which allow for switching on or off usage at the point of sale (PoS) and automated teller machines (ATM), and stopping international usage, besides blocking.

However, the new option seems easier. Customers can also obtain their bank account balance, mini statement, or send a request for cheque books, past six months' account statement, home loan and education interest certificates, etc. using this option.

SBI has launched the new feature for customers' safety. This facility will help curb the ATM frauds which have been on the rise. The bank has alerted its customers to be cautious and not to ignore SMS alerts regarding balance enquiry or mini-statement when the request is not initiated by them.

Here is how you can block your debit card:

- Login to www.onlinesbi.com with your username and password.

- Select "ATM Card Services>Block ATM Card" link under the "e-Services" tab.

-All the active and blocked cards will be displayed. You will be shown the first 4 and last 4 digits of the cards.

- Select the card, you wish to block and click "Submit". Verify the details and confirm.

- Select the mode of authentication as either SMS OTP or Profile Password.

- On the next screen, enter the OTP password /Profile password as chosen earlier and Click "Confirm".

- A success message would be displayed with a Ticket No. after successful blocking of your ATM-cum-Debit Card. Note this Ticket No. for future reference.

- Ensure that the SMS is sent from the main mobile phone number registered with the bank

- In case you have not registered a mobile number with the bank, first register the number as follows: Send SMS to 09223488888 and write REG<space>Your Account Number

- Send SMS to 567676 by writing BLOCK<space>XXXX

- XXXX is the last four digits of your debit card

- After the block request is placed the customer will receive a confirmation via SMS alert notifying the same has been accepted. The message will contain the ticket number, date and time of blocking