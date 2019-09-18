RuPay Debit Card: Know everything about RuPay Debit Card online

RuPay card was introduced by the Government of India so as to promote the cause of financial inclusion in India. It is an amalgamation of the words: Rupee and Payment. It is regarded as India’s own domestic payment network. The RuPay card was developed on the line of international networks of payments such as MasterCard, Visa and American Express and has been giving tough competition to these international card payment networks. In fact, many people have started opting for RuPay debit cards instead of Visa or MasterCard.

In 2005, the Reserve Bank of India established the Board for Payment and Settlement Systems in the country, after realising that it was necessary to bring all retail payments systems together under a solitary channel. This decision led to the formation of the National Payment Corporation of India. The NPCI introduced RuPay in 2012. Since its launch, RuPay cards have seen a mammoth growth and are gradually becoming a favourite payment network among Indians.

Why choose a RuPay Debit Card?

Here is why you should choose a RuPay debit card:

-The cost of transaction involved with RuPay cards is very low as compared to the other debit card alternatives such as Visa and MasterCard. The reason is that the entire transaction process takes place within the country.-The government has made RuPay debit to people residing in the rural India.-Opting for a RuPay card is advantageous since the NCPI is also considering offering EMV cards (cards with chip-card technology), as well as contactless debit and credit cards under the RuPay payment network label.-If you are a RuPayDebit Card holder, you can easily book your train tickets without hassles on the IRCTC ticketing website. IRCTC has recently blacklisted several banks. However RuPay card holders should not have a problem.

-Since they are backed by the Government of India, RuPay debit cards also come with high transaction and withdrawal limits. These can offer a great deal of flexibility for several transactions to RuPay customers.

Types of RuPay Debit Card

Here are the types of RuPay debit card which are issued at present:

RuPay Platinum Debit Card: The card offers complimentary lounge access. You can receive access to 30+ domestic lounges two times per calendar quarter per card. You can also earn 5 percent cashback on your utility bill payments capped at Rs. 50 per month per card. Other benefits of this card are:

-Avail 24/7 host of referral services from travel assistance to hotel reservations to consultancy services.-Celebrate round the year with exclusive merchant offers (POS and Ecom) available on your RuPay Platinum Debit Card.

-Keep yourself and your family safe with Personal Accident Insurance and Permanent Total Disability cover up to Rs. 2 Lakhs.

RuPay Classic Debit Card: This debit card offers a comprehensive insurance policy. You can keep yourself and your family safe with Personal Accident Insurance and Permanent Total Disability cover upto Rs. 1 Lakh. You can also celebrate round the year with exclusive domestic merchant offers (POS and Ecom) available on this card.

RuPay PMJDY Debit Card: Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is a National Mission for Financial Inclusion to ensure access to financial services such as banking in an affordable manner. RuPay PMJDY Debit Card is issued with accounts opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. The RuPay PMJDY Debit Cards can be used at all ATMs, POS terminals and e-commerce websites. It comes with added Personal Accident and Permanent total disability Insurance cover of Rs. 1 Lakh.

RuPay PunGrain Debit Card: This card has been launched as an initiative of the government of Punjab. PunGrain is a grain procurement project of Punjab Government launched in October 2012.The Arthias are provided with a RuPay Pungrain Card under this account. RuPay PunGrain Debit cards can be used at ATMs for cash withdrawal and for automated grain procurement facility at PunGrain mandis.

RuPay Mudra Debit Card: This card is to support Government of India's initiative towards the beneficiaries of MUDRA Loans under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana Scheme. Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana Scheme’s main motive is to attain development in an inclusive and sustainable manner by supporting and promoting partner institutions and creating an ecosystem of growth for micro enterprise sector. RuPay Mudra Debit Card is issued with account opened under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. This is an innovative product which provides working capital facility as cash credit arrangement. The cardholder can make use of MUDRA Card in multiple withdrawal and credit, so as to manage the working capital limit in a most efficient manner and keep the interest burden minimum. The card also comes with a Personal Accident and Permanent Total Disability Insurance cover of Rs. 1 Lakh.

RuPay Kisan Debit Card: Kisan Credit Card Scheme by the Ministry of Agriculture aims at providing need based and timely credit support to the farmers for their cultivation needs as well as non-farm activities in a cost effective manner. Farmers under this scheme are issued a RuPay Kisan Card on their account. The cards can currently be used at both ATMs and POS machines.

Key Features and Benefits of RuPay Debit Cards

Here are some of the key features of RuPay debit cards which give them an edge over their contemporaries available in the market.

-You can use your RuPay debit cards to make payments at over 8 lakh PoS terminals in India and more than 10,000 e-commerce websites.-Over 1.8 lakh merchant terminals across India accept RuPay debit cards-All transactions are processed within India. This ensures swifter transactions as compared to all other debit cards available in the market-RuPay cards are offered by several banks in the public and private sectors as well as many rural and co-operative banks.-Whenever a transaction is made using a RuPay debit card, the merchant is charged a tiny transaction fee of only 0.01 percent.-All information pertaining to consumers, including consumer data and transactions remains protected. Such data is not shared outside India.-The NCPI offers several different solutions across financial platforms such as ATMs, cheques, mobile technology and so on. All these systems are very well placed which means there is great coherence between payment channels and products offered by RuPay.-All RuPay ATM-cum-debit cardholders are also eligible for accidental death and permanent disability insurance cover. While RuPay Classic cardholders can get accidental cover worth ₹ 1 lakh, RuPay Premium cardholders are eligible for accidental cover worth ₹ 2 lakh. The NPCI pays the insurance premiums on behalf of the cardholder.

-RuPay card holders can receive SMS alerts and notifications to their registered mobile number for every transaction.

Eligibility Criteria for RuPay Debit Cards

-RuPay Card are being issued by all public, private, regional rural as well as co-operative banks in India-Some of the major Indian banks offering Rupay cards include SBI, ICICI bank, Central bank of India, Bank of Baroda, HDFC bank, Axis bank etc.

-You can get the RuPay debit card with a no-frills savings bank account, which you can also open under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana Scheme

You only need basic KYC documents such as ID and address proof to avail the card

Documents required to apply for a RuPay Debit Card

You require minimal documentation to apply for a RuPay debit card. All you need is:

Proof of identity documents: PAN Card, Passport, Aadhaar Card, Driving license, Voter I.D. card or any other government approved document bearing your photograph

Proof of address documents: Passport, Aadhaar Card, Driving license, Voter I.D. card or any other government approved document bearing your permanent home address

Photographs: 2 recent passport size photographs in blue or white background

If you hold an account with any of the above mentioned banks issuing RuPay cards, you just need to fill out a form at your bank’s branch to request for a RuPay debit card.

Top Banks offering RuPay Cards

RuPay debit cards are issued by both, public and private sector banks. Here are the top 5 banks which offer RuPay Debit Cards:

Oriental Bank of Commerce Rupay Card

Oriental Bank of Commerce offers six different types of RuPay debit cards. The details are below:

RuPay Classic Card

-No annual charges are levied.-Daily withdrawal limit is Rs. 25,000.-Daily Point of Sale (POS) limit is Rs. 25,000.-Insurance of up to Rs.1 lakh is provided.-More than one account can be linked.

-No registration charges are levied.

RuPay Platinum Card

-No annual charges are levied.-No registration charges are levied.-Daily withdrawal limit is Rs. 25,000. However, if you opt for a Premium card, the daily withdrawal limit is increased to Rs. 1 lakh.-Daily POS limit is Rs. 25,000. However, if you have a Premium card, the daily POS limit is increased to Rs. 1 lakh.

-Insurance cover of up to Rs. 2 lakh is provided.

RuPay Kissan Card

-No annual or registration charges are levied.-The daily withdrawal and POS limits are Rs. 25,000.

-Insurance cover of up to Rs.1 lakh is provided.

RuPay PunGrain Card

-No registration or annual charges are levied.-The daily POS and withdrawal limits are Rs. 25,000.

-Insurance cover of up to Rs. 1 lakh.

National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)

The NCMC card offered by OBC allows individuals to make offline transactions in case the payments are of low value. The process for the payments is quick and has nearly zero declines. Smart cities, parking, toll, retail, and transit are some of the applications where this card can be used.

HDFC Bank Rupay Card

HDFC Bank offers the RuPay Premium Debit Card. Residents and non-residents are allowed to apply for this card. The individuals must have one of the below-mentioned accounts to apply for a RuPay card:

Features of the RuPay Premium Debit Card are:

-Current Account Savings Account

-Salary Account-In case Utility Bills are paid using the card, you will receive a 5 percent cashback.-A Personal Accidental Death/Permanent Disability Insurance of up to Rs. 2 lakh is provided.-The debit card can be used for shopping in India and abroad. The card can be used at ATMs as well.-The daily domestic shopping limits and ATM withdrawal limits are Rs. 2.75 lakh and Rs. 25, 000, respectively.-As of 1 January 2018, a fuel surcharge will not be levied in case the card is swiped at HDFC Bank machines.-No liability will have to be paid by you in case there are any fraudulent Point of Sale transactions. This feature is available up to 90 days from when you have reported the loss of card.-Airport Lounge Access: You can use the card 2 times in a quarter in a calendar year at International Airport lounges and domestic airport lounges. A nominal fee of Rs. 2 will be levied to avail these services. However, a valid PIN must also be used to avail these services.

-Customers who have a RuPay card are provided with concierge services across India 24 x 7. Gift delivery assistance, courier service assistance, gold reservations, investment consultancy, etc., are some of the concierge services that are provided.

Yes Bank Rupay Card

YesBank offers three types of RuPay debit cards:

-Yes Prosperity RuPay Platinum Debit Card-Yes Bank RuPay Kisan Debit Card

-Yes Bank PMJDY RuPay Chip Debit Card

Yes Prosperity RuPay Platinum Debit Card : The features of this card are:

-Daily cash withdrawal limit of Rs. 25,000.-Daily purchase limit of Rs. 25,000.-Lounge access is provided at all domestic airports two times in a quarter.-Domestic Concierge service is provided.-Access is unlimited at 20 lakh terminals in the country as well as to over 2 lakh ATMs.-Offers are provided on Entertainment, Travel, Shopping, Fine Dining, and more.-In case Utility Bills are paid by using the RuPay Card, 5 percent cashback is provided.-Online transactions for paying Utility Bills, travel, etc. can be made.-Personal Accident Insurance of up to Rs. 2 lakh is provided.

-Lost Card Liability Protection of up to Rs. 25,000 is provided.

Yes Bank RuPay Kisan Debit Card : The features of this card are:

-Assured reward points are provided on every spend.-A daily withdrawal limit of Rs. 1 lakh is provided.-A daily purchase limit of Rs. 1 lakh is provided.-A fuel surcharge is not levied.-Transactions are safe and secure.

-24 x 7 access at ATMs as well as for Point of Sale transactions.

Yes Bank PMJDY RuPay Chip Debit Card: The features of this card are:

-Reward points are assured on all spends.-A daily cash withdrawal limit of Rs. 10,000.-A daily purchase limit of Rs. 10,000.

-Utility bills and travel transactions can be completed online.

SBI Rupay Card

The SBI RuPay Debit Card can be held by individuals who have a current or savings account with SBI. New customers are also allowed to apply for the RuPay card. The features of the card are:

-You will be able to withdraw cash as well as make cashless purchases by using this card.-You can get up to 5 litres of petrol if the card is used at Indian Oil petrol bunks.

-Various offers are provided in case the card is used at Bata, Swiggy, Cleartrip, Myntra, Bigbasket, Redbus, etc.

Axis Bank Rupay Card

Axis Bank offers RuPay Platinum Debit Card which has various features, such as:

-Airport lounge access is provided.-Cashbacks are provided on transactions.-The daily withdrawal limit and the purchase limit are Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 2 lakh, respectively.-Insurance cover is provided.-The Debit Card PIN can be generated easily.-A 15% discount is provided at all partner restaurants.

-Enhanced security is provided on all transactions in case you have a RuPay card that is Chip and PIN enabled.

How to apply for a RuPay Debit card

You can apply for the card online or offline.

Applying online :

-Log on to your bank’s website. Click on the option to apply for a debit card.-See if RuPay card is offered and select the option.-Submit the details. Some banks also require you to resubmit KYC documents for verification only.-You should receive your debit card within 2-3 days. Make sure that you memorize the PIN provided with your card. You also have the option to change the PIN.-Ensure that your full name appears on the debit card. Contact the bank in case of any discrepancy.

-Read the terms and conditions of issuance of the RuPay debit card. This will give you the required information for fees and charges payable.

Applying offline:

You can also apply for a RuPay debit card offline:

-Visit the nearest branch of your bank. It would be advisable to visit the branch where you have opened your account.-Fill up the necessary form for obtaining the RuPay debit card.-Carry copies of your KYC documents which may be needed for verification.-You should receive your debit card within 2-3 days of the application. Offline issuance of cards can take slightly longer than online process. If you need your card urgently, contact your relationship manager or the branch manager.-Once you receive the card, check all the details. Make sure your name appears correctly on the card. Check other details like the expiry date and the CVV.

-Check the PIN provided with the card. You are free to change the PIN. But remember to memorize the PIN.

FAQs

What is the eligibility of availing RuPay Debit Card?

How do I apply for a RuPay Debit Card?

Where can I use my RuPay Debit Card?

What is the validity of my Rewards Points and how can I redeem them?

How can I know which offers/discounts are currently live on my RuPay Debit Card?

How do I claim my Cashback amount available on my RuPay Debit Card offers?

Is there any lost card Insurance Cover on my RuPay Debit Card?

Does RuPay debit card provide an insurance facility to the holders?

In order to avail any of the RuPay Debit cards, the applicant must satisfy the conditions as prescribed by the Issuing bank.To apply for RuPay Debit card the customer can visit the nearest bank branch or can apply through various card issuing channels provided by issuing bank.RuPay Debit card can be used at any POS, ATM and e-com merchants in India.You need to refer to the website of the bank which has issued the RuPay debit card for these details.NPCI provides comprehensive list of ongoing offers on NPCI website.You can also check the offers by logging on to the website of the bank which has issued the RuPay card.The cashback amount is directly credited to your debit card account within 60 days from the transaction.No lost card insurance coverage is provided by NPCI on any of the RuPay Debit card variant.

All RuPay Debit cardholders are eligible for the Insurance cover as per the criteria below:

-Age of applicant - 5 years to 70 years

-Card Usage - one successful financial or non-financial transaction at any channel in the last 45 days for RuPay Platinum cards and 90 days for RuPay Classic card prior to the incident.

What is the limit till which I can spend when I use RuPay debit card?

Can I swipe my RuPay debit card at a merchant establishment?

Can I use my RuPay debit card for online transactions?