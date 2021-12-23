MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Rules of online card payment to change from January 1: Things to keep in mind

Merchants and payment gateways have been asked not to save credit and debit card information on their servers. Use will have to enter full card details to make a payment each time

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST
Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked all merchants not to save customer details of debit and credit cards on their websites to boost data security while offering them the tokenisation option under which card details will get replaced by a unique code or token generated by an algorithm.

The new rules will come into effect from January 1.

The changes that will take place: 

-Merchants and payment gateways will have to delete all card information stored on their servers. To make payments on merchant websites, full card details have to be entered by a user.

-Many lenders have started informing their customers about the changes that will come into effect from January.

Close

Related stories

-When a user makes the first payment to any merchant, he/she will need to give consent with an additional factor of authentication.  The user will complete the payment by keying in the card’s CVV and OTP (card verification value and one-time password).

What exactly is Tokenisation?

It refers to the replacement of the actual card details with an alternative code called the "token" allowing online purchases to go through without exposing sensitive information to cyber criminals.

Is Tokenisation safer?

According to the RBI, a tokenised card transaction is considered safer as the actual card details are not shared with the merchant during the processing of the transaction.

The central bank has said that the actual card data, token and other relevant details will be stored in a secure mode by the authorised card networks. The token requestor cannot store Primary Account Number (PAN), that is, card number, or any other card detail. Card networks are also mandated to get the token requestor certified for safety and security that conform to international best practices.

The central bank also said that conversion of the token back to actual card details is known as de-tokenisation. It added that the customer need not pay any charges for availing this service.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Companies #online payment #personal finance #rules #Tokenisation
first published: Dec 23, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.