 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

How long will it take to build Rs 10 crore of wealth purely by investing?

Lisa Barbora
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

Systematic investing is just part of the plan to reach your financial goals. The secret lies in topping up investments periodically, like booster doses.

Systematic investing with an eye on increasing the value as income increases can help you transform small amounts of money into a large, accumulated pool of wealth.

There is a misconception that one must start with substantial capital to create substantial wealth. This is a myth that can discourage one from making the most efficient choices when it comes to investing.

Instead of focusing on investing lumpsums in bank deposits or being misguided into buying high-premium traditional life insurance plans, the focus should be on the three aspects that are critical for efficient long-term investing: starting early, being disciplined, and regularly increasing your annual investments by small proportions in line with any increase in income.

Approached in this manner, creating long-term wealth does not require relying on a large-sized capital investment, nor do you need to chase the highest return investment alternatives. What you need is time and discipline.

Numbers do not lie