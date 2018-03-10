Rising interest rates & volatile stocks: Asset allocation to hold key in perfect storm

After State Bank of India, the banker to the nation raised interest rates on bank fixed deposits, other banks are expected to follow. While the interest rates are expected to go up, investors are worried about the ongoing correction in stocks. Experts ask them to stick to their asset allocation strategy and do not rush into selling off their investments or even going overboard with stock purchases.

If you are contemplating an investment in equity mutual funds and wondering if you should go for large cap fund or mid cap fund, here is a way out. The experts point out that large caps are relatively attractively valued as compared with the mid-caps. Though the mid-caps are expected to deliver better returns, large caps stand to weather the storm better.

As we move towards the last fortnight of the financial year FY2017-2018, it is time to look at the pending works. If you have not filed your income tax returns for the previous year yet, do it now. Here are the tips to file your income tax returns.

If you have missed investing in tax saving funds or ELSS earlier this financial year, and you are looking to invest in tax saving funds with an intention to cut down income tax, here are a few things you must know.

Though most corporate entities showered the women with multiple benefits and discount offers on the Women’s Day. But that should not lead to a one day act. Women must take charge of their finances. Here is how they can draw their financial planning road map.

As we are closer to the current financial year, you may be considering a higher contribution towards voluntary provident fund. But do hold that thought for a moment. Here is a better option.

If you are a millennial and wondering what you should be doing with your money so that you can remain ahead of others, here are a few simple tips.