Retirement planning: Invest in mutual funds based on their past performance

Virendra Singh Ranawat

Bill Gates has analysed that most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in 10 years. With the urgency of now, we tend to leave our retirement planning for the last crucial years of life. But retirement is like running a marathon; the investors who take the right steps in the transitional path reach the finish line effortlessly. To secure a decent amount for your retirement, you need to make the right adjustments in the early stages by maintaining a perfect portfolio.

In the lack of a fixed source of income, most retirees look for options that could support their medical needs, daily requirements, and financial security. Senior citizen savings schemes, insurance policies, pension plans, bank fixed deposits, etc., are several options that can assure you a satisfying retirement. However, a mutual fund is such option that fulfills the customary retirement needs and provides a source of regular income with a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP).

There are many benefits of investing in mutual funds, whose importance can be portrayed in the two crucial phases of retirement planning - accumulation and distribution.

Accumulation

This is a period where you earn and accumulate the amount that you’ll need for your post-retirement life. A list of prudent strategies, including the investment of your saved money in the right assets, is going to be helpful. Mutual funds provide a diversified and versatile portfolio to accumulate a handsome amount till you reach your distribution phase. The compounded returns of mutual funds make you happy when you watch your money grow in multiples. Mutual funds are categorised under five broad categories, out of which equity, debt, and hybrid are the major ones. They offer retirement plans under their solution-oriented funds, as per the SEBI’s new categorisation rule.

Distribution

This is a phase that starts after retirement and calls for the distribution of your invested money as and when needed. In such a case, the newly launched solution-oriented mutual funds provide enough liquidity with the shortest lock-in period of 5 years. Their main benefit is an alternative to annuity - a SWP that smoothens out the regular cash flow. In addition to the above advantage, such mutual funds provide tax benefits too.

Now, the question that arises is how to find a good mutual fund scheme to invest your money in.

Consider mutual funds' past performance

Past performance is undoubtedly an important parameter to measure the growth of a fund, but experts suggest that only considering the consistency of past returns over a period of 3, 5, or 10 years is legitimate for investing in any scheme. The following data shows the consistency in the performance of mutual funds of various categories.

* Returns calculated are absolute for the less than 1 year and annualized above 1 year as on April 10, 2018

Apart from consistent performance, excellent fund management and efficiency of the asset management company are critical factors that must be kept in mind. Since "mutual funds are subject to market risks," all you need to do is to choose a scheme based on your investment objectives, horizon, and risk profile, and stay committed for a longer period of time, irrespective of the market conditions.