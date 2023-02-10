 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edelweiss MF, Kotak MF put restrictions on international funds

Abhinav Kaul
Feb 10, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

While Kotak Mahindra MF has suspended lump sum investments and fresh as well existing SIPs in one of its overseas schemes, Edelweiss MF has stopped only lump sum investments in its seven schemes.

Most Indian equity funds investing in overseas markets had started accepting funds from domestic investors in January only.

Asset management companies Edelweiss Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund have decided to temporarily suspend subscriptions in their international mutual funds.

This comes days after Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that there was no proposal to increase the overseas investment limits for domestic mutual funds at the moment.

After underperforming over the past year, international funds recently started to put up a good show over the past three months.

On a one-year basis, international funds have delivered an average return of -3 percent, however, on a three-month basis, it is the best-performing mutual fund category with an average return of 17 percent, as per data available with Value Research.