Reopening Parag Parikh Flexi Cap is best decision at this stage: Neil Parag Parikh, chairman and CEO, PPFAS MF

In February, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) asked mutual funds to stop investing in foreign equities and mutual funds abroad because the $7 billion limit available to them was exhausted. Apart from foreign funds that had to immediately stop – and in many cases, existing systematic investment plans (SIPs) too – open-ended schemes that invested partially in the Indian markets and partially overseas were in a fix.

Chief among them was Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (PPFCF), which typically invested up to 30 percent of its funds abroad. PPFCF stopped fresh lump sum investments and new SIP mandates.

India’s Rs 37 lakh crore mutual fund segment thought the problem was temporary. They were wrong.

A month down the line, there has been no announcement in the Union Budget and the monetary policy about enhancing the foreign investment limit.

Then came the Russia-Ukraine crisis. With investors and distributors running out of patience, PPFAS Mutual Fund decided to re-open its PPFCF for fresh subscriptions, effective March 15.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Neil Parag Parikh, chairman and CEO of PPFAS MF, said some investors were unhappy with the scheme being re-opened because PPFCF cannot invest additional money abroad. But most distributors, advisors and investors, he said, are happy with this decision because the Indian markets have declined and there are investment opportunities. Edited excerpts:

If overseas limits are not enhanced, the composition of the portfolio will become heavily biased towards domestic stocks. How will you address this?

Yes, the split between domestic and international equities in PPFCF’s portfolio will definitely get distorted. Our corpus at the moment is around Rs 20,000 crore. Around 30 percent of this is invested in international equities at the moment. The rest lies invested in Indian equities. Now, if we get Rs 20,000 crore more in inflows after the re-opening and as this additional inflow gets invested in Indian equities, the ratio will get distorted.

Ideally, we would not want this, but this is out of our hands. It is in the regulators’ hands. Our decision to re-open the scheme for fresh subscription is the best decision we can take right now.

Would you consider investing in overseas ETFs? The $1 billion limit to invest in overseas ETFs is not yet breached.

We don’t have any plans to invest in overseas ETFs at the moment. Besides, I don’t think an open-ended diversified flexi-cap equity scheme can invest in ETFs. We would have to launch a separate international ETF in that case. I don’t think a flexi-cap fund can invest, say, 35 percent in international ETFs.

Besides, the freeze in limits is temporary. It might take a bit longer than anticipated for fresh limits to come around, but overall the situation is temporary. Also honestly, we are more excited about the ‘active’ fund management space than passive. That’s where our expertise lies.

What’s been the feedback to reopening PPFCF? Investors had expected a sizeable international exposure and now that ratio might dip.

Since we closed it, we have been asked a lot of times as to why we shut the fund. Remember, we did it voluntarily; we thought a solution was just around the corner and it was a matter of days.

But after the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the markets fell sharply and became volatile. Distributors and investors gave us the feedback that we ought to open up the fund because people want to invest at these levels. Keeping Indian vs foreign equities aside, they believed in our way of investing. And that is what they wanted us to do. There was a lot of demand on us to re-open the scheme.

Nearly 95 percent of the people were happy that we decided to re-open. A small section of investors were not happy with our call. But we believe we made the best decision under the circumstances.

So are you finding value opportunities in these markets?

Yes, we are. Of course, we can’t expect the great returns that we’ve seen in the last two years, but we are spotting opportunities.

Playing the devil’s advocate, did investors get carried away with overseas diversification last year or was that rush the right thing to do?

International diversification is a good thing to have in our portfolios. It reduces the portfolio volatility and it gives you a chance to invest in companies which are not available in India like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon and so on and where there aren’t similar companies in India.

Yes, people did get carried away with returns from international equities, the mad rush for FAANG stocks and so on. But you see, in the last one, two months, a lot of their share prices have corrected.

We don’t invest in international equities because their past returns have been good. Our aim to go abroad was to get unique investing opportunities. When you diversify into different countries, your portfolio volatility decreases. That is why you should invest in international equities. Not because of past returns.

Over a 5-10 year period, having international equities in our portfolios helps quite a bit.

Have you thought about launching any thematic funds? SEBI has been approving many thematic funds.

No, we don’t have any such plans. We believe in our diversified fund strategy wherein if we like a particular theme, we can go overweight or underweight with it. We can do this with different sectors at different points in time.

Are more distributors selling Parag Parikh Mutual Fund schemes now than before?

Yes, over time we have definitely seen more distributors willing to sell us. Distributors like to see a fund house’s track record before they recommend funds to their investors... Parag Parikh Mutual Fund has built a good track record.

When we launched in 2013, 99 percent of our investors were direct – just 1 percent came through distributors. Around 2018… nearly 12 percent came from distributors. Today, nearly 63 per cent of our investors come from distributors and registered investment advisors. Direct investors constitute 37 per cent.