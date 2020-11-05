Renting furniture: Is it really cost-effective?

In September 2019, Pune-based Jayesh Gupta had moved to his own residential house from a rented property, with his spouse and three-year-old child. After shifting to the new house, he was in dilemma whether to purchase the furniture or rent the furniture. “I inquired about the costs of essential furniture – double bed, wardrobe, etc. It was costing up to Rs 35,000. Furniture with similar features was available on rent for Rs 3,000 a month from furniture renting companies,” says Gupta. He opted to rent the furniture for his new home.

The new trend of renting furniture is picking up among millennials and nuclear families as there are multiple online furniture rental companies such as rentomojo, furlenco and cityfurnish, to cater to their needs. These companies are reaching out to consumers in metros as well as tier-II cities.

If you are considering renting furniture as an option in these pandemic times while working from home or hopping cities with new jobs or for higher studies, here’s a guide.

How much does it cost to rent furniture?

Companies let you rent lifestyle essentials such as furniture, appliances, electronics, fitness equipment and more for a monthly sum. They are operational in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and so on.

At present, renting companies offer a 1-24 months plan on the products listed on their websites. The monthly rental charges decrease with increase in tenure. For instance, if you rent a double bed on rentomojo.com, it charges Rs 319 a month for a 24-month tenure and Rs 409 a month rent for a three-month tenure. You need to select the minimum tenure you are willing to rent at the time of booking your plan online.

Typically, a security deposit equal to two times the monthly rent is charged upfront. For foreclosures, there is a small penalty. If you have an elevator in your apartment, some companies don’t charge for delivery. Else, they levy a charge. If you take large electrical appliances such as air-conditioners on rent, then installation charges also apply. If you relocate or move to another area or city before completing minimum rental tenure, additional charges will apply.

What documents do I need to submit to rent furniture?

You need to choose the product you wish to rent and provide your mail address and phone number for verification. Then, you need to select the minimum usage tenure that you are comfortable.

It is mandatory to submit a few documents to complete your know your customer (KYC) process. The renting company assesses the risk of default and legitimacy of the customer. If you are a working professional, the furniture renting company would typically ask for are your PAN card, your company’s name, official email ID and photograph. If you are a freelancer, the company would additionally ask for your bank statement. If you are student, you need to submit your college identification card, college name and your parents’ bank statements and their valid government-issued identification card.

Too many personal documents are being asked. Is it safe to submit them?

Online furniture renting companies aren’t mandated to do KYC for their clients. Anupam Shukla, Counsel, Pioneer Legal says, “It is fine to submit the KYC documents as requested by the private entity if there is a need to avail the services, but you should have complete clarity on the purpose of asking for these personal documents, who will be storing them and for how long will it be stored with the entity.”

Darshan Upadhyay, Managing Partner, Stratage Law Partners says, “This information should be given conditionally to private entities and followed up with an email communication.” In your email you should clearly mention that your personal information and documents must not be shared with any third party and after the service has been terminated, that information should be deleted. The private entities should give the confirmation that your personal data will not be misused. If your data is breached, they are liable.

Pitfalls of renting furniture

The big concern while renting furniture is the quality of the item you get. Sapna Tiwari, Co-founder and COO, Rupeewiz Investment Advisors says, “Often, the furniture that is put on rent by these companies is not of the best quality and nor is it a brand new product.” The furniture that you chose to rent might have been used by several other people. In these pandemic times, it’s crucial that your furniture is in good condition and sanitized before it gets delivered to your house.

Check if the furniture delivered to you is damaged. Else, you might have to incur charges later. If you default on even one month’s rent, your credit score gets adversely impacted.

Rohit Pawar, financial advisor at Kuber financial services says, “The monthly rent may be low, but you should take into consideration the effective interest rate on late fees.” For instance, rentomojo charges 10 per cent as the late fees on the outstanding amount each month. So, if your monthly rent is Rs 10,000, then late fees will be Rs 1,000. But, if you default for consecutive months, then accumulated late fees will be extremely high.

Should I rent or buy furniture?

Renting of furniture may work for students / millennials, bachelors and all those who are likely to stay in a particular city for a short period. They can easily return the equipment and relocate to another city for job or studies. This is a cost-effective option for people on a tight budget and can’t afford to purchase new furniture as it comes at a heavy price.

Says Tiwari, “While renting the furniture, you must read all the terms of the rental agreement before signing, and understand the consequences of non-payment of a monthly rental fees.” Also, it’s important to know the use of your personal data submitted, cost of damage and who would be responsible for its maintenance during the rental period.