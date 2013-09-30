App
Personal Finance
Last Updated :

Rental Property Price in North Delhi

North Delhi is a sub-city of Delhi and an important real estate market in India. As per the recent analysis by Makaan.com Property Price Trends, per square feet (psf) price for renting a property in North Delhi is Rs. 18.23/- On further analysis, the following trends can be observed: 12 Months price trends:  The property prices have appreciated by 4.49% in North Delhi. The psf rate has changed from Rs.17.38/- to Rs.18.23/- during this period. Please click on this link to generate the latest Price Trend for North Delhi                             6 Months price trends:  The property prices have dropped by 0.03%. The psf rates have changed from Rs.18.47/- to Rs. 18.23/- during this period. 3 Months price trends:  The property prices have appreciated by 0.95%. The psf rate has changed from Rs.18.18/- to Rs.18.23/- during this period. Property price trends in North Delhi vs. Faridabad: Over the past 12 months, property prices in North Delhi have appreciated by 4.49% vs. a drop of 12.98% in Faridabad. The Price Trend for North Delhi vs. Faridabad                               Top localities in North Delhi on the basis of maximum real estate action are Rohini, Pitampura and Narela.

MakaanIQ

MakaanIQ is an initiative by real estate website Makaan.com to provide information, intelligence and tools to help property seekers and real estate industry players take an informed property investment decision. MakaanIQ offers a host of services for the benefit of the home buyers including latest news on the Indian real estate sector and analysis of the property trends across major Indian cities.




First Published on Sep 30, 2013 01:25 pm

#Real Estate

