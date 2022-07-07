Real estate regulator says investors in projects can be held liable for delays

A recent judgement by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) may have far-reaching implications for financial institutional investors that put money into real estate projects.

The MahaRERA passed a judgment on June 30, bringing investors (equity or debt) in real estate projects within the purview of the definition of a ‘promoter’ under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA). This judgment needs to be analysed for ongoing and future projects.

Brief facts

In this case, Rare Township Private Ltd. (the complainant), a builder of housing projects, filed an application in respect of an ongoing project that was to be completed by 2020.

The project could not be completed for various reasons and several consumers had filed proceedings against the builder regarding the delay. The builder accused one of its investors, IIRF India Realty VIII, of deliberately delaying the project.

How did the investor delay the project? By investing money, IIRF India Realty VIII got a seat on the board of directors of Rare Township. The agreement entailed that the investor would have an affirmative vote in most major decisions that the builder takes, especially investments and spending above Rs 25 lakh.

This, the builder said, prevented it from taking important decisions that eventually slowed the construction of the project.

To be sure, the investor was an equity holder in the construction company and, as per the understanding between the parties, it was agreed that the investor would have a veto power for decisions made by the board of directors of the builder and that its consent would be required for various decisions including expenditure.

Issue for determination

The major issue arising out of such a contention was whether a financer of a project could be considered a promoter of the project, as defined by RERA, keeping in mind that the financer possessed the inherent power to slow down and stall the project at its own behest and could largely impact the completion of the project.

Regulator’s decision

While deciding the matter, MahaRERA perused varied documents, definitions, and interpretations, including the description of a promoter and his responsibilities, as spelt out by the legislation, which was derived from the preamble of RERA.

According to the definition in Section 2 (zk) of RERA, a promoter is not only one who constructs homes, but also one who facilitates the construction of, say, an independent building or a set of apartments. The MahaRERA said the legislature inserted the provision consciously, keeping in mind that the actual construction of a project is inclusive of various other acts and deeds.

MahaRERA then investigated if the investor fits the definition of causes to be constructed in order to determine whether it qualifies as a promoter or not. Based on the fact that the investor could control the actions of the complainant with its affirmative vote, it was argued that though it was not actually constructing the project, due to the inherent legal rights vested in it, it could prevent the construction of the project.

The regulator also looked into the very purpose of the enactment of RERA, which was to safeguard the rights and interests of consumers who have invested their hard-earned savings. It was urged that the purpose of RERA was to ensure that an identifiable entity is held responsible to guarantee that the consumers’ rights are complied with and promises are delivered.

While acknowledging the interests of various investors in real estate projects, MahaRERA concluded and held that the investor in this case was in a position where it could “cause to construct” the project, and hence, assimilates into the role of a promoter. It was held that the reason for the delay in construction was the disputes between the complainant that was actually executing the project and the investor who was funding it.

It was held that the respondent, through a web of legal structures created from such investment and funding, would also have the same obligations and duties as a promoter, like the complainant, in cases where consumers are entitled to remedy and recourse due to delay in completion of the project.

Repercussions of judgment

The judgment clarifies that it cannot be used as a brush to paint every investor in the colour of a promoter. While the intention of the judgment is well-placed in protecting the interests of homebuyers, it is pertinent to keep in mind that the real estate sector is one that involves and attracts large amounts of investments by companies and individuals from various fields and businesses. Such investors may not be well-equipped to handle the responsibilities and duties of a promoter under RERA.

The judgment will now open the floodgates of the cumbersome obligations of a promoter which can come to be cast upon and borne by investors of real estate projects. This judgment could also drag debt financial institutions of real estate projects which could be actors causing impediments. All of them will now be required to structure their investments in a way that would prevent them from facing any liability of a promoter while also protecting their rights and interest in the project.

Unless this judgement is set aside by the Appellate Tribunal, it will have a significant impact on future investments.