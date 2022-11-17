 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
R&D an expense or investment? Assessing R&D for the value investor

Vikas Gupta
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST

It is inarguable that R&D leads to growth and therefore it becomes important that these expenses are treated properly from an investment analysis perspective.

The Big 5 Big Tech companies – Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft – spend about $200 billion every year on research and development. As per the current accounting standards, this is being expensed.

Comparatively, the total free cashflow of these companies is currently about $240 billion. The enterprise value, or total market value of debt and equity adjusted for cash, is about $7 trillion.

Free cashflow is important from an investment point of view because scientific investors (or most value investors) and valuation experts consider it the most important metric to value a company.

Given the quantum of R&D expenses in comparison to the free cashflow of these companies, it becomes important that R&D expenses are treated properly from an investment analysis perspective.

It is obvious that new products add to a company’s growth and that R&D leads to new products. Thus, it is inarguable that R&D leads to growth.

Since growth leads to higher market value, it is logically deductible that R&D expenses lead to higher market valuations. This has also been proven by academic research to be a predictor of alpha generating returns.