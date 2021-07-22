RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank offer the highest interest rates on 1-year fixed deposits

Invest part of your savings for an emergency in liquid assets. Despite falling interest rates, you should invest a certain percentage of your portfolio in fixed deposits (FDs) that offer higher returns for a one-year tenure.

Risk-averse investors should prefer investing in FDs due to safety and assurance of returns. However, you should do a thorough risk assessment and due diligence of the bank before investing in FDs.

Smaller private banks offer higher rates

Smaller private banks are offering 6.1 percent interest rates on one-year FDs, according to data compiled by BankBazaar. For instance, RBL Bank is offering 6.10 percent, IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank is offering 6 percent interest rates on one-year FD. These interest rates are higher compared to those offered by foreign banks and public sector banks.

The interest rates offered by foreign banks Standard Chartered Bank and DBS Bank are 5.30 percent and 4.25 percent on one year FDs.

The interest rates offered by small finance banks are higher compared to leading private banks. Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers 6.50 percent interest on one-year FDs.

Leading private banks such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank offers 4.90 percent interest on one-year FDs. Axis Bank offers 5.10 percent interest. Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 4.50 percent interest on one-year FD followed by IDFC First Bank offering 4.25 percent interest which is the lowest rate among all private banks.

Public sector banks such as Canara Bank and Indian Overseas Bank offer 5.20 percent interest on one-year FDs. Established banks such as State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BOB) offer 5 percent and 4.90 percent interest respectively, on their one-year FDs.

Investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh are guaranteed by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI.

The minimum investment amount varies across banks. At private bank, the amount ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000 and at the foreign bank the amount ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 20,000.

A note about the table

The data on FDs is as of July 14, 2021, as given in the respective banks’ websites. Interest rates of all listed (BSE) private banks and foreign banks considered for data compilation. Banks for which verifiable data is not available are not considered. The minimum investment amount may vary depending on the type of the term deposit account. For all FDs, quarterly compounding is assumed.