you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 08:34 PM IST

RBI sets up committee to make ATM withdrawal cheaper

The committee is expected to submit its recommendations within two months of its first meeting.

Hiral Thanawala @thanawala_hiral
You may no longer be required to pay a lot for withdrawing cash from a bank’s ATM – even if you do not hold an account with that bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has indicated that it will constitute a committee to review the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) interchange fee structure. This is the fees paid for using your debit card at the ATMs of other banks. These fees are expected to go.

In its statement on developmental and regulatory policies, the RBI said that a Committee involving all stakeholders, under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), will examine the entire gamut of ATM charges and fees.

Navroze Dastur, Board Member of the Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi) says, “This is something which was overdue to be worked out among banks, ATM operators and the regulators. We all need to come together and find a solution to this problem.”

Review of charges

Hiral Thanawala
Hiral Thanawala
Coordinator Special Features|moneycontrol.com

The committee is expected to submit its recommendations within two months of its first meeting. The composition and terms of reference of the committee will be issued within a week.

At present the interchange rate charges for using another bank’s ATM is Rs 15 per transaction.

In June 2018, CATMi had sought regulatory intervention to correct the fee structure in the loss-making ATM deployers industry. Further, in November 2018, the CATMi said that it has become expensive for ATM firms to manage their ATMs, as RBI had asked them to upgrade their technology and deploy additional security.

While the regulatory costs may be an added burden, the underlying problem of stagnant revenues has existed for some time now. Dastur says that the interchange fees have been stagnant. “The industry has been demanding a hike on interchange fees, but the banks have been resisting.”

Mandar Agashe, Founder and Vice President of Sarvatra Technologies says, “White label ATM operators are operating in losses and have been complaining about the current fee structure which is not affordable from quite a while. So, there is a demand for increasing interchange fee structure from these ATM operators.”

 

 

 
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 08:34 pm

tags #ATM charges #RBI

