Increase home loan EMIs or tenure: What should borrowers do?

Hiral Thanawala & Preeti Kulkarni
Feb 08, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

Existing home loan borrowers have two options to cope with rising interest rates. Increasing the tenure doesn’t burden your monthly outgo, but banks might not allow it if the repayment period goes past your retirement age

The EMI burden has shot up substantially in the past 10 months, and any further increase in interest rates will make it more difficult for new borrowers to be eligible for home loans.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced a 25 basis-point (bps) hike in the repo rate to 6.50 percent, its highest level since August 2018. The central bank has hiked rates by a cumulative 250 bps since it started the rate tightening cycle in May 2022. The repo rate was 4 percent a year ago.

The consecutive rate hikes are affecting individual borrowers who have taken or are looking for floating-rate home, car and consumer durable loans. “The continuous increase in interest rates will dampen the sentiment of borrowing for individuals,” says Harsh Vardhan Patodia, president of the real estate developers’ body, CREDAI.

Rate hike impact on home loan borrowers

All floating-rate retail loans sanctioned by banks after October 1, 2019, are linked to an external benchmark, which is the repo rate in most cases. So home loans linked to repo rates would have the quickest transmission of increased policy rates.