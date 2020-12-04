RBI policy: No rate cuts, but still supportive of markets and the overall economy

The RBI governor maintained the “central bank put” in the monetary policy review

The RBI policy announcement came amidst persistently high inflation. In the policy review, inflation projection was revised significantly higher over the previous assessment done on Oct 9, 2020. However, a COVID-19-affected economy required policy support.

The flood of liquidity, intended to push credit offtake, is not having the desired effect due to lack of demand from corporates. Rather, yields on the shorter end of the curve, i.e., short-maturity T-Bills, Bank CDs etc have collapsed even below the reverse repo rate of 3.35 percent. That is, the gush of liquidity, instead of translating into credit for the industry, is pushing up asset prices. The dilemma for the RBI is, if it ‘talks’ yield levels up or reduces the surfeit of liquidity driving money market prices higher, the progress done so far stands the risk of being undone.

Treading a careful path

So, if there is any hint that the RBI is going back on the guidance of accommodative stance on policy rates and providing abundant liquidity, then yield levels of G-Secs would move up. As a consequence, yields on corporate bonds, which follow the trajectory of G-Sec yields, would rise and primary bond issuance yields of corporates would be impacted adversely.

Well, the governor maintained the “central bank put” in the monetary policy review. The concept of central bank put is akin to bonds with “put option,” where you can put (or sell) the bond to the issuer if you so wish. If the central bank says it will do “whatever it takes,” then you have the implied support. In today’s policy review, the governor stuck to the “whatever it takes” accommodative stance. In the post-policy media conference, there were discussions on inflation, given that the projection on CPI inflation has now been hiked to 6.8 percent for Oct-Dec 2020, 5.8 percent for Jan-Mar 2021 and 5.2-4.6 percent for Apr-Sep 2021. While inflation remains a concern, we have to look at the practicality of the situation: the economy is facing a once-in-100-years kind of challenge and all participants of the ecosystem have to respond with whatever means available.

Markets cheer

The markets have reacted positively. Equity markets have taken heart from the fact that GDP growth forecast has improved to -7.5 percent in 2020-21, +0.1 percent in Oct-Dec 2020, +0.7 percent in Jan-Mar 2021 and +21.9 percent to +6.5 percent in Apr-Sep 2021. The other positive aspect for the equity market was that bank bottom-lines will be protected as G-Sec yield levels are being supported by the RBI; i.e., treasury income will not be impacted adversely. The Bond market’s reaction was mildly positive, despite the significant upward revision in inflation projections. The fact that inflation is high (7.6 percent in Oct) is known to the market. But, the fact that there was no hint on withdrawal of surplus liquidity, which is supporting both bond and equity markets, was a small positive.

In the near to medium term, the economy needs policy support because though there are signs of recovery. But there are certain structural issues. There would be a permanent loss of GDP due to the lockdown, which would not be so obvious in next year’s high GDP growth rate on this year’s low base. Hence, the RBI would be mindful and cautious in funnelling away the excess liquidity or change the accommodative stance which was communicated on Oct 9, 2020 as “well into the next financial year.” However, over the long term, certain other issues would be debated. For example, if real interest rates are negative – as is currently the case with inflation being higher than bank deposit rates – senior citizens would be the most affected. Moreover, being a growing economy, we need capital. To motivate people to save, we need reasonable interest rates. That is, sometime in future, the RBI will have to change course.

As of today, the “central bank put” has been maintained and the view on investments, both in equity and debt, remains clear as far as central bank policy is concerned. For debt investments, it is not advisable to build long-maturity portfolios; even though the RBI has not hinted at an exit from the easy policy, it is a matter of time before it does.

(The writer is a corporate trainer (debt markets) and author)