RBI pauses rate hikes. Time to ride debt funds

Nikhil Walavalkar
Apr 06, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

Investments in fixed deposits and small savings schemes are attractive, but do not shun debt funds, they may outperform if interest rates come down

The Monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent. This came as a surprise for a large pool of fixed income investors, as they were expecting a 25 basis points (bps) hike. Though only time will tell how the interest rate cycle unfolds in these uncertain times, fixed income investors should rejig their investments as the interest rate cycle may be turning.

Rate action

The MPC has already hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022. This has led to an increase in bond yields and interest rates on fixed deposits, across maturities. Recently, the interest rates on small savings schemes too were hiked for the April to June 2023 quarter.


Though the RBI has decided to pause the rate hike cycle, the governor made it clear that, “Our job is not yet finished and the war against inflation has to continue till we see a durable decline in inflation closer to the target.”