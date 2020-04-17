App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI offers bad-loan classification relief to borrowers and banks

Moratorium period to be excluded for NPA recognition

Preeti Kulkarni @preeti__kul

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given lenders as also their borrowers, struggling to service their loans, more breathing space before their accounts are categorised as non-performing assets (NPA). They will not have to fear action from lending banks for a longer period, beyond the standard 90-day NPA recognition norm.

Easing NPA norms

This is part of RBI Governor Shaktikata Das’ slew of announcements on Friday, aimed at boosting liquidity, improving credit flow and relaxation on non-performing assets (NPA) classification. “In respect of all accounts for which lending institutions decide to grant moratorium or deferment, and which were standard as on March 1, 2020, the 90-day NPA norm shall exclude the moratorium period, i.e., there would an asset classification standstill for all such accounts from March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020,” the Governor said during the video conference.

“Essentially, what this means is that the three-month moratorium period will not be taken into account while computing the number of days past repayment due,” explains Joydeep Sen, Founder, Wiseinvestor.in.

A loan account is classified as an NPA if repayment is overdue for over 90 days. After this period, lenders can initiate action to recover the dues. For example, starting the process for repossessing your mortgaged house under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act after giving a 60-day notice. “After factoring in the three-month moratorium, this will effectively give banks up to 180 days or six months’ time period before they can take action,” says Vipul Patel, Founder and CEO, MortgageWorld.in.

While the move largely has relevance for banks, it will also give time for borrowers to regularise their EMI payments.

“It effectively postpones NPA classification for accounts that were slipping to NPA between March and May. Given the optimism around the economy coming back in phases and the support being extended through emergency COVID loans and other lines of credit, this will help all sectors, especially retail and MSMEs,” says Padmaja Chunduru, MD and CEO, Indian Bank. Banks, on their part, will have to create an additional 10 per cent provisioning to cover these risks.

Non-banking financial companies, including housing finance companies, can also offer this flexibility to their borrowers, as per guidelines approved by their boards, in line with the applicable accounting standards and advisories of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on recognition of such loans.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 03:00 pm

