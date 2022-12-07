RBI enhances scope of BBPS to include tax and rent payments, education fees

With an aim to boost operational efficiency and faster access to funds, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 7 expanded the scope of Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) to include all categories of payments - recurring or non-recurring.

BBPS, launched in 2017, is an RBI-conceptualised one-stop ecosystem, which serves as an interoperable platform for automated bill payments. It is designed to provide customers with interoperable and accessible bill payment services via a network of agents, with multiple payment modes and instant payment confirmation.

At present, the system handles recurring bill payments for merchants and utilities and does not cater to nonrecurring bills.

Further, it also does not cater to bill payments or collections such as payment of fees for professional services, education fees, tax payments and rent collections, etc. for individuals even if those are recurring in nature.

“Therefore, the scope of BBPS is being enhanced to include all categories of payments and collections, both recurring and non-recurring, and for all category of billers (businesses and individuals). This will make the BBPS platform accessible to a wider set of individuals and businesses who can benefit from the transparent payments experience, faster access to funds and improved efficiency,” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in his address while announcing the Monetary Policy Statement.

For example, at present, BBPS offers repetitive payments of electricity, telecom, DTH, gas and water bills, insurance premium and loan repayments, through a single window. The service was limited to payment of post-paid bills.

Under the enhanced scope, for example, the RBI has decided to allow mobile prepaid recharges as a biller category in the BBPS.

"With consistent growth in different biller categories and to provide more recharge options to mobile prepaid customers, it has been decided to permit mobile prepaid recharge as a biller category in BBPS voluntarily," said Shams Tabrej, founder and CEO of Ezeepay. The impact will be beneficial as customers can pay their bills anytime and anywhere, thanks to the system's use of online payments as well as the network of physical agent locations, the expert added. Also in the monetary policy meeting, the RBI raised the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent in a 5-1 vote, with Jayanth Verma dissenting.

Abhinav Kaul

READ MORE