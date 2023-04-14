 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI drafts rules on loan penal charges. How will they benefit loan borrowers?

Hiral Thanawala
Apr 14, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

The RBI’s draft guidelines discuss details of the penal charges levied by financial institutions, interest rates on late repayment, terms and conditions of the penal charges, and modification of interest rates in line with regulatory orders, and more

The focus of the RBI's new circular seems to be the compounding of penal charges as interest.

Soon, borrowers can expect more transparent and rational lending practices as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a new draft on April 12 with guidelines for lenders on penal interest charges for loan accounts.

Many regulated entities (REs) use penal rates of interest over and above the applicable ones, in case of defaults or non-compliance by the borrower with the terms on which credit facilities were sanctioned. REs include banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs).

“The proposal in the draft is positive for genuine borrowers,” says Dev Ashish, a SEBI-Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and Founder of StableInvestor. Many banks had been using penal ‘interest rates’ instead of ‘penal charges’ in case of delayed repayments, he said.

Let’s interpret the new draft rules for financial institutions and the benefits to borrowers.