RBI drafts rules on loan penal charges. How will they benefit loan borrowers?

Soon, borrowers can expect more transparent and rational lending practices as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a new draft on April 12 with guidelines for lenders on penal interest charges for loan accounts.

Many regulated entities (REs) use penal rates of interest over and above the applicable ones, in case of defaults or non-compliance by the borrower with the terms on which credit facilities were sanctioned. REs include banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs).

“The proposal in the draft is positive for genuine borrowers,” says Dev Ashish, a SEBI-Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and Founder of StableInvestor. Many banks had been using penal ‘interest rates’ instead of ‘penal charges’ in case of delayed repayments, he said.

Let’s interpret the new draft rules for financial institutions and the benefits to borrowers.

What are the new draft rules about?

The draft discusses details of penal charges levied by financial institutions, interest rates on late repayment, terms and conditions of the penal charges, modification of interest rate in line with regulatory orders, and more.

These draft rules are open for comments from, banks, NBFCs and HFCs, till May 15, 2023.

“The RBI’s work towards credit awareness is laudable. Not for the first time, the central bank has highlighted the need for lenders to communicate clearly to borrowers on various loan charges,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com.

Rules on penal charges

The focus of the new circular seems to be the compounding of penal charges as interest. And the RBI is clear it doesn’t want penalties to compound as interest. “Not every lender does it, but now the RBI wants conformity. We can see this as a borrower-friendly move,” says Shetty.

What is happening at present is that some lenders charge a late payment penalty in case of EMI (equated monthly instalment) defaults on a loan. They also charge interest on the overdue amount. “This amount includes the principal, interest charges of loan, and penalty charges. So, if you don’t pay the instalment for the second month, the penalty interest becomes compounding for the borrower,” says Parijat Garg, a digital lending consultant.

“The original objective of penal interest was to act as a deterrent to delayed repayments by customers,” says Kamaljeet Rastogi, Chief Executive Officer, SahiBnk.

But financial institutions have used it as a tool for additional income in an under-served market, he adds.

Also read | MC Explains: What do RBI's new draft rules on loan penal charges say?

Clearly disclose penal charges

As per RBI guidelines in the draft, the penal charges are to be highlighted in the key facts and statements (KFS) and shared with the customer to provide transparency. “At present, how the penalty interest gets calculated, though stated in the terms and conditions, is not very clear to most borrowers,” says Garg.

Penal charges shall not be higher than non-individual borrowers

In the draft, RBI is saying that the penal charges in case of loans to individual borrowers, for purposes other than business, shall not be higher than the penal charges applicable to non-individual borrowers (includes business loan, MSMEs and corporates).

Today, in general, since there is a penal interest, penal charge is not necessarily proportionate. It is usually a fixed charge i.e., late payment fees. In Buy-now, Pay-later mode, lenders have tried penal charges based on the amount due.

“In future, once penal interest is not applicable, penal charge cannot be the same for Rs 10,000 overdue against Rs 1 lakh overdue,” says Garg. He adds, lenders would have to keep it in some proportion. In the draft, the RBI mentions that lenders can keep it proportional, based on default/non-compliance beyond a threshold.

No discrimination on penal charges for the same product category

The quantum of penal charges shall be proportional to the defaults of material terms and conditions of loan contract beyond a threshold. This threshold is to be determined by the regulated entities and shall not be discriminatory within a particular loan/product category.

“It means the penal charges shouldn’t be differently calculated for the same product category across the borrowers by the lender,” says Garg. For instance, penal charges for default on a home loan instalment could be proportional to the overdue but would be the same for all such borrowers with similar overdue at a financial institution.

“We believe that the prime responsibility of every loan provider should be to design customer-centric products and be transparent on all fronts while flooring the product offering to the customers,” says Rastogi.

Communicate penal charges in reminders

Financial institutions send emails and messages as a reminder of due instalments. In the draft guidelines, the RBI suggests whenever reminders for payment of instalments are sent to borrowers, the applicable penal charges should be communicated.

For instance, you have an EMI of Rs 1 lakh due on the 25th of every month. The bank should communicate the instalment amount, i.e., Rs 1 lakh and the penal charges, assuming it is Rs 5,000 in case of default on the due date, clearly in the reminders.

Scope of improvement in the draft

“There is a scope to moderate the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) bounce charges a bit across the industry,” says Garg. He adds NACH bounce charges are usually Rs 400 to Rs 500 plus GST per bounce, and can go higher. The RBI should look at managing these NACH bounce charges in the final draft. The lenders should charge only for the first bounce, not for repeated attempts, within the month.

NACH is used for the automatic payment of EMIs from your account. So, whenever you take a loan, the amount gets deducted from your savings account on a fixed date and you need to maintain a sufficient balance in your savings account.

This draft doesn’t cover credit cards and their interest/penal structures. “It might be good to have that aspect covered as well when the draft is being finalized eventually,” says Ashish.