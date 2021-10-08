RBI announcement: Limit raised for IMPS, ombudsmen mandated for NBFCs

Soon, you will be able to carry out Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions up to ₹ 5 lakh, up from ₹ 2 lakh now.

The Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday made this announcement as part of the monetary policy review address.

IMPS now bigger, better

“In view of the importance of the IMPS system and for enhanced consumer convenience, it is proposed to increase the per-transaction limit from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh,” he said.

IMPS provides round-the-clock instant domestic funds transfer facility and is accessible through various channels such as internet banking, mobile banking apps, bank branches, ATMs, SMS and interactive voice response system (IVRS).

The transaction limit was capped at Rs 2 lakh since January 2014 for all the channels, while for SMS and IVRS the limit is Rs 5,000. In December 2020, the RBI introduced round-the-clock processing of RTGS mandates. “As IMPS settlements are processed through member banks’ RTGS, the settlement time for IMPS has also come down and settlement cycles have gone up,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com. So, the RBI has increased the maximum amount that could be transferred via all channels to Rs 5 lakh. “Increasing the amount that can be transferred via IMPS will provide customers with an additional facility to make digital payments beyond Rs 2 lakh,” said Shetty.

Quicker grievance redressal for NBFC customers?

After mandating a separate ombudsman for NBFCs in 2018, the banking regulator has now mandated an internal ombudsman for the sector. It will be on the lines of a similar framework that is already in place for banks and non-bank payment system participants. “(The scheme) will require select NBFCs to appoint an Internal Ombudsman (IO) at the top of their internal grievance redress mechanism to examine customer complaints which are in the nature of deficiency in service and are partly or wholly rejected by the NBFCs,” the RBI said in its Statement on Development and Regulatory Policies. The detailed guidelines will be issued separately, governor Das said in his address.

However, some consumer rights activists are not convinced about its effectiveness in bringing about a quicker resolution of grievances. “This will not be of great help. Ombudsman personnel, whether internal or external, tend to be ex-industry officials or bureaucrats. Instead, there is a need to appoint impartial individuals or a panel of such individuals to ensure that justice is delivered,” says consumer activist Jehangir Gai.

Soon make digital payments without internet

RBI has proposed to introduce a framework for carrying out retail digital payments in offline mode across the country. In a note issued on August 6, 2020 the regulator had announced that it wants to develop offline payments using cards, wallets or mobile devices in order to beat connectivity issues beyond the large cities of India.

So, three pilots were successfully conducted under the scheme in different parts of the country during the period from September 2020 to June 2021 involving small-value transactions covering a volume of 2.41 lakh for value Rs 1.16 crore. The learnings indicate that there is a scope to introduce such solutions, especially in remote areas. Detailed guidelines will be issued on this.