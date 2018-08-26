Raksha Bandhan: Goals you can set to make your sibling's life happier

Rishi Mathur

Come August and the twinkle of hopes starts in the mind of every sister and brother on the upcoming festival, that is the epitome of sibling love - Raksha Bandhan. All of us know about the thread of love, the "Raksha" bandhan ... that is supposed to protect your loved sister or brother at times of need, and serves to remind him/her that you will be there when the need arises.

But in the real world — are we sure that our loved sister or brother is truly protected from the vagaries of life? Have we truly fulfilled our responsibility of guiding and educating her on the life challenges that could face her in her life journey?

Whether your sister or brother is a teenager or starting off on their first job, or looking to start a family, she should think and plan ahead for the inevitable expenses and requirements that new responsibilities and life experiences will bring. Planning one's finances is one of the most important skills that will be needed.

Sometimes all that is needed is to spend some time with your sibling and chalk out the money that's required, over how many years to reach those dreams that are in her wishlist. What better time to do this than just around Rakhi time ? These goals could be --

— the course that she wants to attend at a prestigious school abroad, or

— the business she would like to set up to give wings to her entrepreneurial self, or

— maybe just the trip across the world, that she's been planning with her friends !

We, as the diligent older brother or sister, must ensure that our younger brother or sister understands the importance of investing for and protecting their future. If one is young, even keeping aside a small proportion of your income or saving some money from your regular expenses will go a long way in creating a kitty that will over time provide for the goals that you set out for.

There are solutions galore available for growing your regular savings in a disciplined manner. Ensure that you have aligned them to your target goals and factored in inflation which will every year try to make that dream vacation more expensive than you thought! With some careful planning and patient investing, it's possible to make a reasonably watertight plan for reaching your financial goals. But most importantly, your plan for your sister must focus on "Raksha" at Rakshabandhan. Protecting what is dear always comes first.

1. Ensure she has adequate life cover. If she is working and contributing to the family income, she needs to be insured. A typical rule of thumb is to at least have life cover equal to 8-10 times the annual income.

2. Even if she is a homemaker, her economic contribution is substantial and often overlooked -- cooking, education, provisions, etc is actually provided through the labour of the homemaker. Consider adequate coverage for all members whether working or not.

3. Health is our most important asset and dreaded diseases can put a full stop in best laid plans at the most inopportune time. Make sure she and her loved ones are covered through critical illness and health coverage. This is the true 'Raksha' thread which will help her in trying times and meet unforeseen expenses.

4. If she is married and has kids, then nudge her to make sure that your nephews/ nieces' education financing plans are underway. It's important to link these plans closely to the cover of the parents to protect against unforeseen eventualities.

5. Finally, long-term investment and financial protection products such as insurance endowment or regular income plans and ULIPs can help in creating a robust corpus of money which can help fulfill her medium / long term dreams.

The true responsibility for the millennial 'bhai' or 'behen' is to insure and plan prudently for our sister’s / brother's well-being. Just like your special sister or brother, this plan needs to be unique and special to you two. How and what depends on your own finances, goals and aspirations, your risk preferences and timeframes. Think it out together with your sibling (no fighting on this one ! ) and if needed, reach out to your trusted bank or advisor to help you plan. But ensure you get going on your plan before Rakshabandhan ... so you both enjoy the 'mithai', knowing that there is a real thread of "Raksha" that binds you and keeps you protected.

The author is Head - Products and Strategy, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance