Quant MF’s Balanced Advantage Fund comes with a twist. Will it work?

Abhinav Kaul
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

The Quant Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund will dynamically switch between equities and debt. The one difference this scheme has from existing balanced advantage funds is that it doesn’t insist on a minimum 65% equity exposure at any time. The NFO opened on March 23 and will close on April 6

Quant Money Managers has expanded its offering in the hybrid fund category, with the launch of an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund, which will invest in both equity and debt.

Dynamic Asset Allocation (DAA)/Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF) is one of the most popular categories in the Rs 40 lakh crore Indian mutual fund (MF) industry. The total assets under management (AUM) under this category is Rs 1.91 lakh crore, as of February-end.

What’s on offer?

Called Quant Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund (QDAAF), the scheme will dynamically switch between equities and debt assets based on a risk-on, risk-off environment. The new fund offer (NFO) opened on March 23, 2022, and it will close on April 6, 2023.