Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of India and State Bank of India offer the lowest rates on gold loans

The season for buying gold may be behind us, but the utility value of the yellow metal extends beyond its glitter and ornamental value.

It can come in handy to raise emergency funds in times like the crisis like the one the world has seen in the last eight months. Unsurprisingly, demand for gold loans has grown during the COVID-affected period.

Interest rates, in line with benign rates in the system have seen a fall, making it easier for borrowers to mortgage their gold holdings to raise funds.

The cheapest gold loan on offer today is from Punjab & Sind Bank, which charges only 7 percent per annum for a loan of Rs 5 lakh with a tenure of three years, as per data from Bankbazaar.com. Next on the list is another public sector bank – Bank of India (BOI) – that offers an interest rate of 7.35 percent. Gold loans from the country’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) will carry an interest rate of 7.5 percent per annum.

A note on the table

Interest rate on gold loans for all listed (BSE) public, private banks and selected NBFCs considered for data compilation. Banks for which data is not available on their website, are not considered. Data collected from respective banks’ websites as on November 19, 2020. Banks are listed in the ascending order on the basis of interest rate i.e. bank/NBFC offering lowest interest rate on gold loan (for various loan amounts) is placed at top and highest at the bottom. Lowest rates offered by the banks/NBFCs is considered in the table. EMI is calculated on the basis of interest rates mentioned in the table for Rs 5-lakh loan with a tenure of three years (processing and other charges are assumed to be zero for EMI calculation).

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which are aggressive in this space, offer gold loans at much higher rates. IIFL Finance offers the cheapest rates, starting at 9.24 percent, followed by Bajaj Finserv (11 percent), Muthoot Finance (11.9 percent) and Manappuram Finance (12 percent).