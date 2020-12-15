Punjab & Sind Bank and Central Bank of India offer car loans at 7.1 %

With interest rates in India at record lows, it has become easier to borrow funds to meet your various requirements.

While it makes sense to buy a house, given the extended festive offers all round and 15-year-low home loan rates, you should treat with caution in case of other loans. Personal loans should definitely be avoided and used only as the last resort.

A housing loan leads to the creation of an asset. Now, it is true of car loans as well, but remember that it is a depreciating asset. If you have set your heart on your dream car, however, ensure that you carry out thorough research before zeroing in on the bank that offers best terms.

Public sector banks offer the lowest rates

Punjab & Sind Bank offers the lowest rate – 7.1 percent - on a car loan of Rs 10 lakh with a tenure of seven years, as per data from Bankbazaar. Central Bank of India is next on the list of cheapest car loan lenders with 7.25 percent. It dominated by public sector banks – in fact, none of the private lenders figure in the list.

Bankbazaar has considered interest rates on car loans for all listed (BSE) public and private sector banks for data compilation. Banks for which data is not available on their websites have not been considered. Data collected from respective banks’ website is as on December 10, 2020. Banks are listed in ascending order on the basis of interest rate, that is, bank offering the lowest interest rate on car loan of Rs 10 lakh is placed at top and the highest at the bottom. EMI is calculated on the basis of interest rate mentioned in the table for Rs 10-lakh loan with a tenure of seven years (processing and other charges are assumed to be zero for EMI calculation). Interest rate mentioned in the table is indicative and it may vary depending on banks’ terms and conditions.