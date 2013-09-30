Property Price in Horamavu, Bangalore

Horamavu is a sub-city of Bangalore and an important real estate market in India. As per the recent analysis by Makaan.com Property Price Trends, per square feet (psf) price for buying a property in Horamavu is Rs. 3,400/- On further analysis, the following trends can be observed: 12 Months price trends: The property prices have appreciated by 1.08% in Horamavu. The psf rate has changed from Rs.3,361/- to Rs.3,400/- during this period. Please click on this link to generate the latest Price Trend for Horamavu 6 Months price trends: The property prices have appreciated by 0.4%. The psf rates have changed from Rs.3,393/- to Rs.3,400/- during this period. 3 Months price trends: The property prices have dropped by 12.38%. The psf rate has changed from Rs.3,789/- to Rs.3,400/- during this period. Property price trends in Horamavu vs. Whitefield: Over the past 12 months, property prices in Horamavu have appreciated by 1.08% vs. dip of 1.61% in Whitefield The Price Trend for Horamavu vs. Whitefield Top 5 localities in Bangalore apart from Horamavu on the basis of maximum real estate action are Whitefield, Marathahalli, Sarjaapur Road, KR Puram and Banaswadi.

