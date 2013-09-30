App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated :

Property Price in Horamavu, Bangalore

Horamavu is a sub-city of Bangalore and an important real estate market in India. As per the recent analysis by Makaan.com Property Price Trends, per square feet (psf) price for buying a property in Horamavu is Rs. 3,400/-

Horamavu is a sub-city of Bangalore and an important real estate market in India. As per the recent analysis by Makaan.com Property Price Trends, per square feet (psf) price for buying a property in Horamavu is Rs. 3,400/- On further analysis, the following trends can be observed: 12 Months price trends:  The property prices have appreciated by 1.08% in Horamavu. The psf rate has changed from Rs.3,361/- to Rs.3,400/- during this period. Please click on this link to generate the latest Price Trend for Horamavu                               6 Months price trends:  The property prices have appreciated by 0.4%. The psf rates have changed from Rs.3,393/- to Rs.3,400/- during this period. 3 Months price trends:  The property prices have dropped by 12.38%. The psf rate has changed from Rs.3,789/- to Rs.3,400/- during this period. Property price trends in Horamavu vs. Whitefield: Over the past 12 months, property prices in Horamavu have appreciated by 1.08% vs. dip of 1.61% in Whitefield The Price Trend for Horamavu vs. Whitefield                             Top 5 localities in Bangalore apart from Horamavu on the basis of maximum real estate action are Whitefield, Marathahalli, Sarjaapur Road, KR Puram and Banaswadi.

MakaanIQ

MakaanIQ is an initiative by real estate website Makaan.com to provide information, intelligence and tools to help property seekers and real estate industry players take an informed property investment decision. MakaanIQ offers a host of services for the benefit of the home buyers including latest news on the Indian real estate sector and analysis of the property trends across major Indian cities.



First Published on Sep 30, 2013 01:25 pm

