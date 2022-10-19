Property deal below ready reckoner rate? Be prepared to pay higher tax, stamp duty

A Moneycontrol reader, who did not wish to be named, wrote us saying he wanted to sell his cottage in Panchsheel Park, one of the prime localities in New Delhi. He and the buyer agreed on a price of Rs 60 crore. There was only one problem.

The circle rate of the property and the area was much higher: Rs 100 crore.

In other words, according to Circle rate calculations, the minimum price at which property can be transacted is Rs 100 crore. Even if the buyer and seller were to go ahead with the transaction at the market rate, on paper the transaction must be recorded at the circle rate (Rs 100 crore). This means notional gains to both parties. This would lead to higher tax and stamp duty. As a result, the deal is stuck and they are struggling to find a way out.

This is not an isolated case, there are several localities in Delhi and other cities where property buyers and sellers face such a situation because of irrational property rates decided by the authorities that are not in line with market dynamics.

Circle and market rates

The circle rate, which is also known as the “ready reckoner rate” or “guidance value”, is the minimum rate fixed on per square foot or per square metre of a property by the state government.

Even if you sell a house below this rate, the buyer still has to pay stamp duty and all other administrative charges as per the circle rate. You cannot sell a house at a rate below this rate, at least on paper. The circle rate is deemed to be the minimal market rate. But if you sell your house at a rate higher than the ready reckoner rate, then the buyer’s stamp duty and other charges get linked to that rate.

These rates differ based on various factors: whether it’s a residential or commercial property or agricultural land, does it fall in urban areas or rural zones, location and so on. The state government revises the rates based on the movement in market rates so that the scope of using illicit money in real estate transactions is reduced and also that appropriate stamp duty is collected.

The issue

“Transacted prices are much higher than the circle rates in most of the micro markets of most of the cities in India, there are a few locations (not more than 5 percent) where circle rates are higher, which requires to be brought in sync with the prevailing market rate by the authorities,” said Pankaj Kapoor, founder and managing director, Liases Foras Real Estate Rating & Research Pvt Ltd.

From the tax standpoint, “if the circle rate is higher than the market rate then the buyer and seller are liable to pay tax on the difference between the two values which is taxed under the head “Income from other sources” for the buyer under section 56(2) (x) of the Income tax act 1961, while the seller has to pay capital gains tax on the property circular rate,” said Deepak Jain, Chief Executive, TaxManager.in.

Budget 2018 gave a little relief to home buyers and sellers in localities where the circle rate was higher than the market value. Since then, no additional tax is payable by sellers and buyers if the difference between the "actual sale price of a property" and its circle rate is less than 5 percent.

This limit was increased to 20 percent under the Covid-19 relief package for a limited period. However, at present the limit stands at up to 10 percent.

So if the difference between circle and market rates is within 10 percent then there will be no problem. However, even in cases where the difference is higher, “the seller and the buyer have an option to contest the stamp duty value before the assessing officer if the said value exceeds fair market value. In such a situation, the assessing officer may refer the valuation of the property to a valuation officer to determine the fair market value and provide the assessee relief from excess taxes,” said Neeraj Agarwala, Partner, Nangia Andersen India.

Remember, the relief is only from the tax to be paid on notional gains by the buyer and seller. A buyer still needs to pay higher stamp duty, as the property cannot be registered below the circle rate.

The solution

There are a few localities in Delhi and other parts of the country where circle rates are way higher than 10 percent over market rates, in fact in some localities the difference is about 30-40 percent. <see table>.

According to Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty, “The government should look at alternate solutions in the long term for reducing the dependency on circle rates.”

“All property transaction values should be published on the revenue department's website. A simple search on any pin code should immediately throw up the last 10 transactions, giving a clear picture of the market demand-supply dynamics. Such transparency measures will amplify the outliers, making it difficult to register any property at prices lower than the transaction price,” he said.

Meanwhile, till a new system is introduced, Goyal believes there is an immediate need to rejig the localities in different circle rate categories in Delhi. “In category A localities like Maharani Bagh, New Friends Colony, Panchsheel Park and Vasant Vihar the market rates are significantly below circle rates, particularly for large-size plots. And in category B micro markets like Defence Colony, Anand Lok, Neeti Bagh, GK, to name a few, the market rates are much above circle rates leaving room for cash transactions," he said.

The government needs to move some of these micro markets into Category A to B and some from B to A, to bring them closer to actual prices. These steps will help the government to significantly increase revenue collections through an increase in transactions, he said.