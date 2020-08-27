‘Pollution under control’ certificate not needed for motor claim settlement: IRDAI

If you are worried about your motor insurance claim being rejected because of your inability to get your Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate renewed, you can heave a sigh of relief.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has clarified that motor insurance claims cannot be denied if the policyholder does not hold a valid PUC certificate, quashing ‘misleading’ media reports. Similar messages had also gone viral on social media platforms, creating panic, especially amongst policyholders who were unable to obtain PUC due to the partial lockdown.

Misconception dispelled

The genesis of the misconception lies in IRDAI’s circular dated August 20, reiterating that general insurance companies must ensure that vehicles have a valid PUC at the time of renewal. “The Central pollution control board (CPCB) has raised concerns regarding status of compliance of above direction of Honourable Supreme Court of India in National Capital Region of Delhi (Delhi – NCR),” the IRDAI had said, directing insurers to ensure compliance with the SC order. The original IRDAI circular, issued in July 2018, was prompted by the SC’s verdict in 2017, which mandated PUC for issuing insurance policies.

“The IRDAI circular dated August 20 never mentioned claim settlement. It was always clear that PUC is needed at the time of renewal and not claim settlement. There was no reason for the confusion in the first place,” said a senior executive at a private general insurance company, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The list of documents needed for claim settlement, including the registration certificate, driving licence and First Information Report in the case of accidents, are clearly mentioned in the policy document. “Insurers will not insist on any document that is not mandatory as per policy terms and conditions for claim settlement,” he added.

An in-force PUC, though, is required for insurance renewal and purchase. “PUC is mandatory and customers would be required to submit the valid PUC at the time of buying motor insurance. It acts as a validation that the vehicle has permissible emission levels. Moreover, it ensures the road worthiness of the vehicle once it has undergone the fitness test and has a valid PUC in place,” says Indranil Chaterjee, Principal Officer and Co-founder, Renewbuy.