PNB Housing Finance to seek shareholders' nod next month to raise Rs 12,000 crore in debt

PNB Housing Finance: PNB Housing Finance to issue Rs 2,000 crore NCDs on private placement basis. The company in its BSE filing said the board of directors approved issuance of non - convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore on private placement basis.

PNB Housing Finance on June 30 said it will seek shareholders’ approval next month to raise Rs 12,000 crore in debt capital.

The housing finance company promoted by the city-headquartered state-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) is scheduled to convene its annual general meeting (AGM) next month on July 26.

"Shareholders’ approval is being sought in the 34th AGM to borrow funds and issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis aggregating to Rs 12,000 crore in one or more tranches," said PNB Housing Finance in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company traded 0.33 percent up at Rs 333.20 apiece on BSE.