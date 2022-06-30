English
    PNB Housing Finance to seek shareholders' nod next month to raise Rs 12,000 crore in debt

    The housing finance company promoted by the city-headquartered state-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) is scheduled to convene its annual general meeting (AGM) next month on July 26

    PTI
    June 30, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
    PNB Housing Finance on June 30 said it will seek shareholders’ approval next month to raise Rs 12,000 crore in debt capital.

    The housing finance company promoted by the city-headquartered state-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) is scheduled to convene its annual general meeting (AGM) next month on July 26.

    "Shareholders’ approval is being sought in the 34th AGM to borrow funds and issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis aggregating to Rs 12,000 crore in one or more tranches," said PNB Housing Finance in a regulatory filing.

    Shares of the company traded 0.33 percent up at Rs 333.20 apiece on BSE.
    Tags: #Debt Capital #PNB Housing Finance
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 02:15 pm
