Play poker? Your investment style might look like the player in you

This Diwali, we were back to the “old normal”. There was everything—crazy crowds, blinding lights, fancy gifts, boxes and boxes of sweets, skies lit with crackers, family and friend get-togethers, and more. It seemed that we have finally shaken the COVID monkey off our collective backs and, anecdotally, this was as good a Diwali as any seen in the past.

But this article is not about this Diwali or how it was, but more about a fascinating aside that unfolds every Diwali. I am talking about the late-night card parties. A popular (and simpler) Indian version of poker is played in these parties, called Flush or Flash in English but ubiquitously known as “Teen Patti” among most Indians. While gambling is generally seen as a social evil and frowned upon, on Diwali, there is “formal permission” to gamble, in the hope that the Goddess of Wealth who has been propitiated earlier during the festival will smile on you and reward you. This is a “ritual” among many, and even those who otherwise frown on playing cards or gambling during the year participate, that too with fervour.

A ringside view of a Teen Patti game in progress provides fascinating insights into human behavior under risky conditions. As personal finance practitioners, we spend time understanding and assessing risk appetite, but to paraphrase a popular saying, a card game says much more than a thousand questions.

I will not spend time explaining the rules of this game, since I suppose most of you would have an idea. While there are many nuances to the game, at a simplified level, most Teen Patti players that you will come across can be categorised broadly into three types.

The Pessimist aka Risk Avoider

• This person takes very little risk or even no risk. Such a person will avoid risk even when the chance of a reward is hugely favourable with a little risk and the financial situation is very strong. Typical behaviors that such players would display are

• Never play “blind”

• Quickly see cards and ask for a “side-show” whenever someone else ups the stakes, else pack

• Decide to play only when the cards are brilliant

• Will normally never up the stakes

• Lastly, such players don’t change their style ever, and bluffing just doesn’t come to them

The Risk Avoider usually never ends up losing money, at least not much. But this player never ends up winning outsize amounts and rarely will you find this person hitting the jackpot. The Optimist aka Risk Lover • This person takes a lot of risks, and one can even say too many risks. Importantly, these risks are disproportionate to the person’s financial situation in the game at that point. Typical behaviors such a player displays are

• Loves playing blind, and keeps upping the stakes

• Doesn’t have an issue being broke or even in debt

• Calls the bluff frequently, rarely initiates “side-show”

• Are “hope” players and fervently believe that it is only a matter of time before their luck turns

• They don’t change their style unless they are really pushed to the wall, and are deep in the red The Risk Lover usually ends up losing lots of money. They also hit the jackpot once in a while, but that is a function of luck. The Realist aka Risk Adapter • The Risk Adapter is a chameleon in the game. The key difference here from the others is that this player takes risks but in a proportionate way. Typical behaviors displayed are

• Takes risks, but in a measured way, evaluates risk every time

• Is not entirely predictable, is flexible in terms of risk-taking

• Observes the environment and plays accordingly

• They will be careful to not fall into debt traps

• Does not have a particular style of playing and keeps changing the way they play depending on their perception of the situation The Risk Adapter usually ends up never losing money. And because of their superior risk perception and assessment, they also end up being the winners more often than not. I am sure that any of you who has played this game will be able to relate to these three types of players. Interestingly, these types are also found in investors in the market, and translate into the following behaviors The Risk Avoiding Investor:

• Typically shies away from equity and most other market-linked instruments as the person cannot deal with volatility.

• If they do dip their toes, they will retreat at the slightest sign of loss, even if it is temporary in nature.

• Such investors also seek refuge in “guaranteed return” products, so will prefer government schemes, deposits, bonds, insurance plans that guarantee bonuses, etc.

• Ironically, these investors are unable to see risk apart from volatility and hence are impacted hugely by other risks such as inflation (negative real rates), concentration (lack of diversification), liquidity (lock in rates regularly) and credit risk (deposits in dubious banks for an extra half percent) The Risk Loving Investor:

• Gets allured by new investment “ideas” and “schemes”, and loves the latest tip-offs and expert-talk

• They get enamored by the prospect of outsized returns, even if there is a sizeable probability of permanent capital loss, as they are unable to assess the risk rationally, and will easily invest in un-evaluated startups, the newest agri-land scheme and even the latest crypto fad

• Such investors also do not prioritise their goals well and will jeopardise their core goals (retirement, children’s education) for not-so-core yet “important-for-them” goals such as a house upgrade or the latest set of wheels in the market

• While these investors do not mind volatility as a risk, they still do not recognise the possibilities of wealth erosion due to concentration and credit risk The Risk Adapting Investor:

• Assesses risk every time and therefore makes a well-thought-through decision. Also, does not fall in love with the decisions taken and is willing to change his or her mind when presented with better information

• Such investors understand that risk and reward must be commensurate and hence take risks in measure—neither too little nor too much. Since such people assess risk rationally, they also prioritise their goals well, and hence usually also end up comfortably achieving their financial milestones

• While they do not fall for the latest fad, they are knowledge and data-driven and value good expertise that gives their investments an edge

• They understand risks beyond volatility and hence diversify adequately, and pay heed to other risks such as liquidity and credit risk. While I cannot profess to know for sure, I am reasonably sure that behavior in one area of life (eg. card games) does spill over into other areas (eg. investing). So as an investor, while you might have a bias in being able to classify yourself, look at yourself through a more dispassionate lens of a card-player and ask yourself: What type of Teen Patti player are you? If you are Type 1 or Type 2, then you need to be careful that such behaviour does not spill over into the way you manage your money. You should know you might have some work to do as far as managing your wealth and meeting your financial goals go.

Girish Ganaraj is Co-founder, Finwise Personal Finance Solutions

