Play poker? Your investment style might look like the player in you

Girish Ganaraj
Dec 08, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

The risk-taker faces off with the risk-avoider, but both lag the risk-adapter at poker. The investment world too has similar investors squaring up against one another. One of them has a better chance at making money than the other two

Representational image: Aidan Howe via Unsplash

This Diwali, we were back to the “old normal”. There was everything—crazy crowds, blinding lights, fancy gifts, boxes and boxes of sweets, skies lit with crackers, family and friend get-togethers, and more. It seemed that we have finally shaken the COVID monkey off our collective backs and, anecdotally, this was as good a Diwali as any seen in the past.

But this article is not about this Diwali or how it was, but more about a fascinating aside that unfolds every Diwali. I am talking about the late-night card parties. A popular (and simpler) Indian version of poker is played in these parties, called Flush or Flash in English but ubiquitously known as “Teen Patti” among most Indians. While gambling is generally seen as a social evil and frowned upon, on Diwali, there is “formal permission” to gamble, in the hope that the Goddess of Wealth who has been propitiated earlier during the festival will smile on you and reward you. This is a “ritual” among many, and even those who otherwise frown on playing cards or gambling during the year participate, that too with fervour.

A ringside view of a Teen Patti game in progress provides fascinating insights into human behavior under risky conditions. As personal finance practitioners, we spend time understanding and assessing risk appetite, but to paraphrase a popular saying, a card game says much more than a thousand questions.

I will not spend time explaining the rules of this game, since I suppose most of you would have an idea. While there are many nuances to the game, at a simplified level, most Teen Patti players that you will come across can be categorised broadly into three types.

The Pessimist aka Risk Avoider

• This person takes very little risk or even no risk. Such a person will avoid risk even when the chance of a reward is hugely favourable with a little risk and the financial situation is very strong. Typical behaviors that such players would display are
• Never play “blind”
• Quickly see cards and ask for a “side-show” whenever someone else ups the stakes, else pack
• Decide to play only when the cards are brilliant
• Will normally never up the stakes
• Lastly, such players don’t change their style ever, and bluffing just doesn’t come to them