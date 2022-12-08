Play poker? Your investment style might look like the player in you

This Diwali, we were back to the “old normal”. There was everything—crazy crowds, blinding lights, fancy gifts, boxes and boxes of sweets, skies lit with crackers, family and friend get-togethers, and more. It seemed that we have finally shaken the COVID monkey off our collective backs and, anecdotally, this was as good a Diwali as any seen in the past.
But this article is not about this Diwali or how it was, but more about a fascinating aside that unfolds every Diwali. I am talking about the late-night card parties. A popular (and simpler) Indian version of poker is played in these parties, called Flush or Flash in English but ubiquitously known as “Teen Patti” among most Indians. While gambling is generally seen as a social evil and frowned upon, on Diwali, there is “formal permission” to gamble, in the hope that the Goddess of Wealth who has been propitiated earlier during the festival will smile on you and reward you. This is a “ritual” among many, and even those who otherwise frown on playing cards or gambling during the year participate, that too with fervour.
A ringside view of a Teen Patti game in progress provides fascinating insights into human behavior under risky conditions. As personal finance practitioners, we spend time understanding and assessing risk appetite, but to paraphrase a popular saying, a card game says much more than a thousand questions.
I will not spend time explaining the rules of this game, since I suppose most of you would have an idea. While there are many nuances to the game, at a simplified level, most Teen Patti players that you will come across can be categorised broadly into three types.
The Pessimist aka Risk Avoider• This person takes very little risk or even no risk. Such a person will avoid risk even when the chance of a reward is hugely favourable with a little risk and the financial situation is very strong. Typical behaviors that such players would display are
• Lastly, such players don’t change their style ever, and bluffing just doesn’t come to them
The Risk Avoider usually never ends up losing money, at least not much. But this player never ends up winning outsize amounts and rarely will you find this person hitting the jackpot.
The Optimist aka Risk Lover
• They don’t change their style unless they are really pushed to the wall, and are deep in the red
The Risk Lover usually ends up losing lots of money. They also hit the jackpot once in a while, but that is a function of luck.
The Realist aka Risk Adapter• The Risk Adapter is a chameleon in the game. The key difference here from the others is that this player takes risks but in a proportionate way. Typical behaviors displayed are
• Does not have a particular style of playing and keeps changing the way they play depending on their perception of the situation
The Risk Adapter usually ends up never losing money. And because of their superior risk perception and assessment, they also end up being the winners more often than not.
I am sure that any of you who has played this game will be able to relate to these three types of players. Interestingly, these types are also found in investors in the market, and translate into the following behaviorsThe Risk Avoiding Investor:
• Ironically, these investors are unable to see risk apart from volatility and hence are impacted hugely by other risks such as inflation (negative real rates), concentration (lack of diversification), liquidity (lock in rates regularly) and credit risk (deposits in dubious banks for an extra half percent)The Risk Loving Investor:
• While these investors do not mind volatility as a risk, they still do not recognise the possibilities of wealth erosion due to concentration and credit riskThe Risk Adapting Investor:
• They understand risks beyond volatility and hence diversify adequately, and pay heed to other risks such as liquidity and credit risk.
While I cannot profess to know for sure, I am reasonably sure that behavior in one area of life (eg. card games) does spill over into other areas (eg. investing). So as an investor, while you might have a bias in being able to classify yourself, look at yourself through a more dispassionate lens of a card-player and ask yourself:
What type of Teen Patti player are you?If you are Type 1 or Type 2, then you need to be careful that such behaviour does not spill over into the way you manage your money. You should know you might have some work to do as far as managing your wealth and meeting your financial goals go.