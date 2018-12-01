App
Personal Finance
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2018 02:09 PM IST

Planning your retirement? Make sure you avoid these mistakes

It's never too early to prepare for retirement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
An effective retirement plan will help you sustain your lifestyle even after you stop receiving a regular income. The standard retirement period is 15-20 years. Take a look at six common mistakes people make when planning for their retirement.
An effective retirement plan will help you sustain your lifestyle even after you stop receiving a regular income. The standard retirement period is 15-20 years. Take a look at six common mistakes people make when planning for their retirement.
1. Not planning early enough: Start saving for your retirement as soon as possible. Don’t wait till your 30s or 40s.
1. Not planning early enough: Start saving for your retirement as soon as possible. Don’t wait till your 30s or 40s.

2. Ignoring the inflation rate: Choose investments and plans that factor in inflation.
2. Ignoring the inflation rate: Choose investments and plans that factor in inflation.

3. Living life too large: Inculcate the habit of saving from a young age.
3. Living life too large: Inculcate the habit of saving from a young age.
4. Not updating your retirement plan: Make sure you update your retirement plan regularly according to changing circumstances.
4. Not updating your retirement plan: Make sure you update your retirement plan regularly according to changing circumstances.
5. Not choosing the right government and private schemes.
5. Not choosing the right government and private schemes.
6. Not investing in good healthcare schemes: Invest in good healthcare schemes so that you don’t use up your retirement fund.
6. Not investing in good healthcare schemes: Invest in good healthcare schemes so that you don’t use up your retirement fund.
First Published on Dec 1, 2018 02:09 pm

