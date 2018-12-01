Planning your retirement? Make sure you avoid these mistakes

It's never too early to prepare for retirement. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 An effective retirement plan will help you sustain your lifestyle even after you stop receiving a regular income. The standard retirement period is 15-20 years. Take a look at six common mistakes people make when planning for their retirement. 2/7 1. Not planning early enough: Start saving for your retirement as soon as possible. Don’t wait till your 30s or 40s. 3/7 2. Ignoring the inflation rate: Choose investments and plans that factor in inflation. 4/7 3. Living life too large: Inculcate the habit of saving from a young age. 5/7 4. Not updating your retirement plan: Make sure you update your retirement plan regularly according to changing circumstances. 6/7 5. Not choosing the right government and private schemes. 7/7 6. Not investing in good healthcare schemes: Invest in good healthcare schemes so that you don’t use up your retirement fund. First Published on Dec 1, 2018 02:09 pm