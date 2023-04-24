 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Planning your child's education abroad? Residency via investment can help

Abhinav Kaul
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

Apart from helping you immigrate to another country, residency-by-investment visas can give your child much better opportunities than a student visa. These programmes can also give your family the right to live and work in that country.

The EB-5 visa is one of the most sought-after residency-by-investment programmes among Indians for obvious reasons.

Getting your child into a world-class university can be very competitive, as the number of students wanting an international education continues to grow. Per a recent government estimate, over 7.7 lakh Indian students headed abroad in 2022 — a six-year high.

In the post-Covid world, more people are looking at geographical diversification as a way to secure the future for the next generation. Given this, there is a significant increase in enquiries from affluent Indian families looking to access premium international education opportunities for their children via investment migration.

Simply put, investment migration, alternative residency, or residency by investment is a way to immigrate to another country.

Some Indians who lost their jobs in the mass IT layoffs in the US are also looking at investment migration programmes to secure their stay.