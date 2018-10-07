App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buying a car? Here's how to offset EMI outgo by investing smartly

By investing in mutual funds through an SIP you can balance your EMI payment with your investment earning.

Navneet Dubey @imNavneetDubey

The new car that you are looking to buy will be your prized possession. However while purchasing the car the two important money questions before you would be – how much down payment can you make and consequently, what would be your loan amount?

Your EMI on the loan amount could be a substantial outgo from your monthly salary bill. However, with a little bit of planning, you can offset your EMI outgo by simultaneously setting aside some amount for investing. We take the example of investing in mutual funds through a systematic investment plan (SIP) to explain how you can balance your expenditure with your investment earning.

The only thing is you would need to have the surplus amount to invest to accomplish the goal effortlessly.

Let us understand how one can plan to off-set their EMIs of a car by doing an SIP through a set of examples.
Particulars (In Rs) Car 1 Car 2 Car 3
Car price 6 Lakh 8 Lakh 10 Lakh
Down Payment 2 Lakh 2 Lakh 2 Lakh
Loan Amount (a) 4 Lakh 6 Lakh 8 Lakh
7 years EMI (a) 6500 9800 13000
Total EMI paid (Approx.) 546000 823200 1092000
7 year Monthly SIP (Approx.) 4000 5500 7000
Capital Accumulated (Approx.) 596000 820000 1043000
Overall Monthly Outgo (a) + (b) 10500 15300 20000
Assumed yearly rate of return 15% 15% 15%
Assumed yearly loan interest rate 11% 11% 11%

The above table shows if you buy a car of worth Rs 6 lakh and make a down payment of Rs 2 lakhs. For a loan amount of Rs 4 lakh, your EMI would work out to Rs 6500 a month, for a 7-year loan. The overall amount you need pay will be Rs 5.46 lakh which includes principal and interest amount where the yearly interest rate is assumed around 11% approximately.

related news

The table also shows if you start a SIP of Rs 4000 for 7 years in mutual funds where you are able to manage the annual returns of up to 15% approximately you will accumulate Rs 5.96 lakh in 7 years.

Therefore, with a total outgo of Rs 10,500 a month (EMI + investment) you will actually set-off your EMI payment by the end of the 7th year. It will not burn a hole in your pocket.

However, the returns are market-linked and volatile in nature which is also not guaranteed. Therefore, the example as mentioned thereon is for illustrative purpose only. One should take help of financial adviser to accomplish one’s financial goal of buying a car where s/he can easily set-off one’s EMI by doing a certain amount of SIP over a particular time period.
First Published on Oct 30, 2017 12:36 pm

tags #investing

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.