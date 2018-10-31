Here are three schemes that can arrange regular income for you after retirement

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) and Mutual Fund Systematic Withdrawal Plan (MF SWP) are three schemes one can consider post retirement.

The three schemes work in similar fashion. An investor has to deposit funds to the agent — LIC in the case of PMVVY, India Post for POMIS and any fund house for MF SWP. The agent will then further invest the funds in markets, promising the investor a fixed amount of money periodically, in addition to the interest rate promised.

One has to decide where he/she wants to invest their life-savings depending on the nitty-gritty of the three schemes.

For instance, a person above an age of 60 can only apply for PMVVY. And can apply only till May 3, 2018.

In the cases of PMVVY and MF SWP, an investor can decide the frequency of receiving the amount — monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly. For POMIS, the time period to receive the promised funds is fixed i.e., monthly.

Investors in POMIS can receive the money in their post office account every month through NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer). The scheme also gives a provision for investors to link their recurring deposit account. One is bound to keep invested in the scheme at least for a year.

(Specifications mentioned above)

As seen in the table, income tax is levied on the fixed amount received in the case of PMVVY and POMIS. Also, in PMVVY, one can avail loans up to 75% of purchase price after three years of the policy. The interest for the loan will be recovered from the pension instalments.

While POMIS and PMVVY are designed for retirements with no risk factors, MF SWP is essentially a mutual fund where one can indirectly enter the stock market. It is designed in such a way that it is suitable for retirement income. So, all risks related to mutual funds investment are applicable to MF SWP.