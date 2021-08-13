business Plan your investments carefully to achieve financial independence, says Axis MF's Chandresh Nigam With India’s 75th Independence Day round the corner, Moneycontrol got top honchos in the money management space on board to share their views on financial independence and insights on the prudent approach towards achieving this goal. In this video, Chandresh Nigam, MD and CEO, Axis Mutual Funds shares key financial insights and money lessons he’s learnt over the years in a conversation with Preeti Kulkarni. He talks about what financial freedom means for him, his conservatism in spending that has kept him away from debt, except home loans, and his faith in equities as the wealth creator over the long-term